Virgin with St. Francis and St. Dominic by Vicente Lopez y Portana
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 861 x 1200 px
High Resolution (HD) 5524 x 7701 px | 300 dpi
View CC0 license 