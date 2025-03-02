rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pomegranate
Save
Edit Image
pomegranatechinesechinese public domainchinese artpomegranate patternvintage frame chinesepomegranate plantpatterns and prints silk
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fish by Ma Yuanyu
Fish by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932942/fish-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Chrysanthemums by Ma Yuanyu
Chrysanthemums by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932930/chrysanthemums-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and design
Tropical fruit fair poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653150/tropical-fruit-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crabapple Blossoms by Ma Yuanyu
Crabapple Blossoms by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932614/crabapple-blossoms-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Paintings & Portraits poster template, editable text and design
Paintings & Portraits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653180/paintings-portraits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blue Gentiana and Red Lychnis by Ma Yuanyu
Blue Gentiana and Red Lychnis by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932613/blue-gentiana-and-red-lychnis-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty essentials Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721592/beauty-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Peach Blossoms and Birds, from the album, Flowers Birds, and Fish by Ma Yuanyu
Peach Blossoms and Birds, from the album, Flowers Birds, and Fish by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932927/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty essentials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509021/beauty-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wax Plum and Nandina by Ma Yuanyu
Wax Plum and Nandina by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932923/wax-plum-and-nandina-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Camellias by Ma Yuanyu
Camellias by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932615/camellias-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials blog banner template, editable text
Beauty essentials blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721587/beauty-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hydrangea by Ma Yuanyu
Hydrangea by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932617/hydrangea-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion Instagram story template
Sale shopping promotion Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView license
Silk Embroidery with Flowers and Leaves (1885 - 1895) by Leek Embroidery Society and Friedrich Fischbach
Silk Embroidery with Flowers and Leaves (1885 - 1895) by Leek Embroidery Society and Friedrich Fischbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731963/image-background-flowers-frameFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion Instagram post template
Sale shopping promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Pictures of Flowers and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
Pictures of Flowers and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924049/pictures-flowers-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Mustard Plant and Butterflies
Mustard Plant and Butterflies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018086/mustard-plant-and-butterfliesFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armorial Millefleurs Tapestry
Armorial Millefleurs Tapestry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932319/armorial-millefleurs-tapestryFree Image from public domain license
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ming herbal (painting): Chinese herbaceous peony
Ming herbal (painting): Chinese herbaceous peony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955606/ming-herbal-painting-chinese-herbaceous-peonyFree Image from public domain license
Peony flower illustration on red background, editable design
Peony flower illustration on red background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView license
Flowers and Insects
Flowers and Insects
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923559/flowers-and-insectsFree Image from public domain license
Live love travel Instagram story template
Live love travel Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932146/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion blog banner template
Sale shopping promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814157/sale-shopping-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Ming herbal (painting): Paulownia
Ming herbal (painting): Paulownia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967769/ming-herbal-painting-paulowniaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Boar Hunt
A Boar Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038569/boar-huntFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
Birds on Fruit Branch
Birds on Fruit Branch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491615/birds-fruit-branchFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish Instagram story template
Chinese New Year wish Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816833/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView license
Textile Length with Design of Flowering Plants
Textile Length with Design of Flowering Plants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933119/textile-length-with-design-flowering-plantsFree Image from public domain license