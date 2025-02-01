rawpixel
Yusuf, After His Ordeal in the Pit, Page from the Manuscript of Yusuf and Zulaykha of Jami
Islam & Quran quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Ardashir Feeds Molten Metal to Haftvad the Worm, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Eid al-Adha Instagram post template
Khusraw Parviz Enthroned, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami ("Khusraw and Shirin")
Islam quote Instagram post template
Seated Youth Leaning on a Bolster
Islam & Quran quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Two Bearded Men in Conversation in a Landscape
Muslim quote poster template
Rustam Rescues Bizhan from the Pit, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Islam quote Instagram post template
A Scene of Flaying, Page from a Manuscript of the Majalis al' Ushshaq (The Conferences of Lovers)
Muslim lifestyle poster template
Khusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muharram holy month Instagram post template
Khusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the Khamsa
Mosque Instagram post template
Majnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Isfandiyar Attacks the Simurgh from an Armored Vehicle, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Islamic new year Instagram post template
A Bearded Man Leaning on a Staff
Muslim prayers Facebook post template
Page with Double-Sided Illustrations from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Life
Islamic new year Facebook post template
Page from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Life
Quran study poster template
The Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscript
Muslim prayers poster template
A Prince and Princess in a Garden, Page from a Manuscript of the Haft Awrang (Seven Thrones) of Jami ("Yusuf and Zulaykha")
Hijab poster template
Grand Vizier Davud Pasha in a Procession of Janissaries and Guards (Left-hand side of a Double Page Composition)
Quran study Facebook story template
Iskandar Finds Khizr and Ilyas at the Fountain of Immortality, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami…
Muslim Instagram post template
A King and a Sage Converse in a Rocky Landscape
Muslim poster template
Flight of the Tortoise, Page from a Manuscript of the Haft Awrang (Seven Thrones) ("Tuhfat al-Ahrar" or "Gift of the Free")
Quran study blog banner template
Rustam Approaching the Tents of King Kubad, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
