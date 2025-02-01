Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemuslim artislamic artvintageislam naturegrass illustrationtreemuslimislamicYusuf, After His Ordeal in the Pit, Page from the Manuscript of Yusuf and Zulaykha of JamiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3041 x 4838 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIslam & Quran quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001481/islam-quran-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseArdashir Feeds Molten Metal to Haftvad the Worm, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932890/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Adha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735296/eid-al-adha-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhusraw Parviz Enthroned, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami ("Khusraw and Shirin")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922930/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslam quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685835/islam-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated Youth Leaning on a Bolsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922892/seated-youth-leaning-bolsterFree Image from public domain licenseIslam & Quran quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686181/islam-quran-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseTwo Bearded Men in Conversation in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932832/two-bearded-men-conversation-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView licenseRustam Rescues Bizhan from the Pit, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923741/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslam quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685897/islam-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Scene of Flaying, Page from a Manuscript of the Majalis al' Ushshaq (The Conferences of Lovers)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932835/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim lifestyle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060803/muslim-lifestyle-poster-templateView licenseKhusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuharram holy month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735309/muharram-holy-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the Khamsahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932084/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMosque Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599261/mosque-instagram-post-templateView licenseMajnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735514/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseIsfandiyar Attacks the Simurgh from an Armored Vehicle, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932928/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735552/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Bearded Man Leaning on a Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932841/bearded-man-leaning-staffFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061952/muslim-prayers-facebook-post-templateView licensePage with Double-Sided Illustrations from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932953/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licensePage from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932957/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563977/quran-study-poster-templateView licenseThe Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061632/muslim-prayers-poster-templateView licenseA Prince and Princess in a Garden, Page from a Manuscript of the Haft Awrang (Seven Thrones) of Jami ("Yusuf and Zulaykha")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018055/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHijab poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273668/hijab-poster-templateView licenseGrand Vizier Davud Pasha in a Procession of Janissaries and Guards (Left-hand side of a Double Page Composition)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923228/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564009/quran-study-facebook-story-templateView licenseIskandar Finds Khizr and Ilyas at the Fountain of Immortality, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599195/muslim-instagram-post-templateView licenseA King and a Sage Converse in a Rocky Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932954/king-and-sage-converse-rocky-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273335/muslim-poster-templateView licenseFlight of the Tortoise, Page from a Manuscript of the Haft Awrang (Seven Thrones) ("Tuhfat al-Ahrar" or "Gift of the Free")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932956/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseQuran study blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14564226/quran-study-blog-banner-templateView licenseRustam Approaching the Tents of King Kubad, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931746/image-person-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license