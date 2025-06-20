rawpixel
Matsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Suicide of Two Foreign Clerks by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Nikki Bennosuke with Umbrella by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kodembo no Shoshichi, an Osaka Thief, Tormented by Ghosts by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Musashibō Benkei Battling with Young Ushiwaka on Gojō Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
An Indecorous Courtship by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Child Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Oda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Man Driven Mad by Priests Hired to Pray for His Recovery by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Loyal Wife Koto Recognizes Her Long-Lost Husband as a Rickshaw Driver by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tsuki no Kishi Ikina by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Nakatomi Kamatari and Prince Oe Killing the Usurper Iruka by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Child of Horisaka Sahei Tied to a Rice Bale by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Dissolute Drinker: A Couple by a Window by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Koremori Slashing at a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Aoyanagi Harunosuke Throwing an Assailant Underwater by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Karukaya Dōshin Refusing to Recognize Ishidōmaru by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
