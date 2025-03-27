rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reclining God with Attendants, Folio from a Samgrahanisutra (Book of Compilation)
Save
Edit Image
cartoonfacebookspatternpersonartwatercolourman
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Krishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)
Krishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
Indra and Sachi Riding the Divine Elephant Airavata, Folio from a Panchakalyanaka (Five Auspicious Events in the Life of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932550/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924164/kalpasutra-book-sacred-precepts-manuscriptFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Khusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Khusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rama Battling The Titans, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama Battling The Titans, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932180/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Krishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView license
Maharana Sangram Singh of Mewar and Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh of Amber and Jaipur, Folio from the Amber Album by Kriparam
Maharana Sangram Singh of Mewar and Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh of Amber and Jaipur, Folio from the Amber Album by Kriparam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932730/image-face-borders-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView license
Scenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Scenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView license
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931740/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
The Goddess, Kali, and the Seven Mothers in Battle (recto), Goddess Fights a Titan and Text (verso), Folio from a…
The Goddess, Kali, and the Seven Mothers in Battle (recto), Goddess Fights a Titan and Text (verso), Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018106/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932465/album-paintings-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Krishna and Gopis (Recto); Kamadeva, God of Desire, Shooting an Arrow at Krishna (Verso), Folio from a Gita Govinda (Song of…
Krishna and Gopis (Recto); Kamadeva, God of Desire, Shooting an Arrow at Krishna (Verso), Folio from a Gita Govinda (Song of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931641/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Indra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
Kids reading book png, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView license
The Annunciation
The Annunciation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250823/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain license