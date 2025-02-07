Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageiranarmenianrajasthan artrajasthandelhirajputiranian artfrench patternRao Chattarsal of Bundi (?) (verso), Calligraphy (recto), Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album by Balchand and Mir AliOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5388 x 7569 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseEmperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658) (verso), Calligraphy (recto), Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album by Bichitr and Mir Alihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018287/image-borders-face-frameFree Image from public domain licensePlayful bread pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21163078/playful-bread-pattern-designView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062021/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseWatercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062049/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061995/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048613/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseWatercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070957/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license