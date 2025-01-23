rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ceremonial Offering Cakes (Torma)
Save
Edit Image
paperpatternpersonartwatercolourvintagecakespublic domain
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Four Manuscript Pages with Ceremonial Offering Cakes (Torma) and Ritual Objects
Four Manuscript Pages with Ceremonial Offering Cakes (Torma) and Ritual Objects
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922571/image-paper-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543100/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Five Transcendental Buddhas
Five Transcendental Buddhas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037984/five-transcendental-buddhasFree Image from public domain license
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ceremonial Offering Cakes (Torma), Ritual Objects, and a Yantra
Ceremonial Offering Cakes (Torma), Ritual Objects, and a Yantra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037989/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday editable poster template
Happy birthday editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView license
Shiva and Parvati Enthroned
Shiva and Parvati Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037927/shiva-and-parvati-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Battle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Battle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038077/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Sweet shop Instagram post template, editable text
Sweet shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633583/sweet-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Premium cake Instagram post template, editable text
Premium cake Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633600/premium-cake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
Album of Paintings and Calligraphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932465/album-paintings-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615631/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Enthroned Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) in Heaven (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
Enthroned Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) in Heaven (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037845/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable social media design
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615623/happy-birthday-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happiness poster template
Happiness poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508418/happiness-poster-templateView license
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
Vishnu in a Pavilion (recto); Text (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018119/vishnu-pavilion-recto-text-versoFree Image from public domain license
Ideas station poster template, editable text and design
Ideas station poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688182/ideas-station-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
The Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Alanquva and Her Three Sons, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan)
Alanquva and Her Three Sons, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933054/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Unpurified Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
Unpurified Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Hiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year Instagram post template, editable text
Happy new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596795/happy-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Hindu God Bhairava
The Hindu God Bhairava
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018042/the-hindu-god-bhairavaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
The Vizier Pleads for the Life of the Robber’s Son (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Manuscript of Sa'di's Gulistan…
The Vizier Pleads for the Life of the Robber’s Son (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Manuscript of Sa'di's Gulistan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038409/image-rose-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
The Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)
The Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038484/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license