Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait vintage paintingyoung manvintage smoking pipe paintingsmoking artworkpublic domain portrait paintingself-portrait1900 photography man1831 1900Man Smoking a Pipe by Jean Alexandre Joseph FalguiereOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5034 x 6173 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605060/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a man with a tie by Ladislav Mednyánszkyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677629/portrait-man-with-tie-ladislav-mednyanszkyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait gold frame, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081558/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseGuillaume Anne van der Brugghen (1812-91), Painter (1857) by Jaroslav Cermakhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744179/guillaume-anne-van-der-brugghen-1812-91-painter-1857-jaroslav-cermakFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's self-portrait gold frame element, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888983/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseSalvator Mundi by Anton Raphael Mengshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924026/salvator-mundi-anton-raphael-mengsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage barber Instagram story template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617206/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseA Musical Party by Valentin de Boulognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931972/musical-party-valentin-boulogneFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723871/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man by Petrus Christushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933002/portrait-man-petrus-christusFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram story template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626753/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678872/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee Instagram story template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621977/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of a Lady by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931874/portrait-lady-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseBook exchange poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931363/book-exchange-poster-templateView licenseMan in blue smoking by Ladislav Mednyánszkyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677591/man-blue-smoking-ladislav-mednyanszkyFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626685/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseHead of an Old Woman by Ubaldo Gandolfihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038250/head-old-woman-ubaldo-gandolfiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage barber Instagram post template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594505/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseFigures Seated Around a Lamp by Jean Alexandre Joseph Falguierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923734/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee Instagram post template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7567458/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of a manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677148/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage barber YouTube thumbnail template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617215/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licenseBohemian by Ladislav Mednyánszkyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677508/bohemian-ladislav-mednyanszkyFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344997/art-gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHead of an Angel by Roman School and Antonio Cavalluccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Lieutenant-General Frederik Knotzer (c. 1832) by Jan Willem Pienemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743379/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licensePortrait of Marten Looten by Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh coffee presentation template, Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622032/png-art-remix-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseTramp with a pipe by Ladislav Mednyánszkyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677798/tramp-with-pipe-ladislav-mednyanszkyFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Painter Smoking a Pipe (1630 - 1640) by Adriaen Brouwer and Jan Davidsz de Heemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794698/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView licensePortrait by James H Beardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038415/portrait-james-beardFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency YouTube thumbnail template, Van Gogh's Self-Portrait, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626650/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView licensePortrait of a Bearded Man by Govaert Flinck and Govaert Flinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038752/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of Louis XIII, King of France as a Boy by Frans Pourbus IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933102/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license