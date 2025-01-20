rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Baptism of Christ by Antoine Coypel
Save
Edit Image
angelchristianreligious illustrationspainting angelbaptismpublic domain religionreligionpublic domain angels
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931785/ascension-christ-giacomo-cavedoneFree Image from public domain license
Worship night Instagram post template, editable text
Worship night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791983/worship-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Baptism of Christ (ca. 1713–14) by Sebastiano Ricci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The Baptism of Christ (ca. 1713–14) by Sebastiano Ricci. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232890/the-baptism-christ-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template, editable design
Baptism invitation template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798387/baptism-invitation-template-editable-designView license
The Baptism of Christ by Sébastien Bourdon
The Baptism of Christ by Sébastien Bourdon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184850/the-baptism-christ-sandeacutebastien-bourdonFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView license
The baptism in the jordan by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
The baptism in the jordan by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899318/the-baptism-the-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
The baptism of christ in the jordan river
The baptism of christ in the jordan river
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898588/the-baptism-christ-the-jordan-riverFree Image from public domain license
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The Baptism of Christ by Antoine Coypel. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
The Baptism of Christ by Antoine Coypel. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16028250/image-christ-cloud-animalFree Image from public domain license
Baptism event poster template, editable text and design
Baptism event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521929/baptism-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Democritus by Antoine Coypel
Democritus by Antoine Coypel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282613/democritus-antoine-coypelFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Christening celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791953/christening-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Democrite
Democrite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199269/democriteFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth Instagram post template
Light & truth Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494968/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView license
The penitent Mary Magdalene in the wilderness
The penitent Mary Magdalene in the wilderness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201881/the-penitent-mary-magdalene-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth Facebook story template
Light & truth Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494963/light-truth-facebook-story-templateView license
Saint Christopher and the Christ Child by Jan Mandijn
Saint Christopher and the Christ Child by Jan Mandijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932936/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Two Panels depicting the Annunciation, Baptism of Christ and Crucifixion from the Antwerp-Baltimore Quadriptych (ca. 1400…
Two Panels depicting the Annunciation, Baptism of Christ and Crucifixion from the Antwerp-Baltimore Quadriptych (ca. 1400…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148198/image-jesus-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth blog banner template
Light & truth blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494966/light-truth-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of la Voisin
Portrait of la Voisin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203158/portrait-voisinFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Archangel michael
Archangel michael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896806/archangel-michaelFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Nativity with the Infant Saint John (c. 1495/1505) by Piero di Cosimo
The Nativity with the Infant Saint John (c. 1495/1505) by Piero di Cosimo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986452/the-nativity-with-the-infant-saint-john-c-14951505-piero-cosimoFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Saint jerome
Saint jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898537/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Baptism quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Baptism quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729461/baptism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Adoration of the shepherds, Hans Rottenhammer
Adoration of the shepherds, Hans Rottenhammer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896799/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license
Prayers echoes Instagram story template
Prayers echoes Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728826/prayers-echoes-instagram-story-templateView license
Four Biblical scenes: the main mysteries of the Old and New Testaments (Les principaux mystères de l'ancien et du nouveau…
Four Biblical scenes: the main mysteries of the Old and New Testaments (Les principaux mystères de l'ancien et du nouveau…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202023/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Biblical motif with a flying angel
Biblical motif with a flying angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896838/biblical-motif-with-flying-angelFree Image from public domain license