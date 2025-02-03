Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageguadalupevirgen de guadalupevirgenmexicovirginaltar decor guadalupelatincatholicismVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de ArellanoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5216 x 7509 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5216 x 7509 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230317/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347081/image-person-art-vintageView licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Nicolás Enríquezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915246/vector-person-church-artView licenseVirgen de coromoto Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736523/virgen-coromoto-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Virgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347076/png-person-artView licenseDay of the dead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578217/day-the-dead-poster-templateView licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822028/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14624601/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe, vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347089/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseCinco de Mayo Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14624634/cinco-mayo-facebook-story-templateView licenseSunday service Instagram story templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14782182/sunday-service-instagram-story-templeView licenseMexican independence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138737/mexican-independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14823729/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseCinco de Mayo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14624704/cinco-mayo-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932959/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138515/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822330/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568753/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14952418/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571587/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138573/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseThe Elevation of the Cross (La elevación de la cruz) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932728/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719482/visit-mexico-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMexico independence day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957012/mexico-independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAllegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume logo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578215/floral-perfume-logo-instagram-post-templateView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275095/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Pedro Ramírez el Mozohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932972/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMexican independence dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138521/mexican-independence-dayView licenseNun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license