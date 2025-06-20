Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationadultwomanpaintingsThe Glory of Saint Philippe Neri by Giovanni Camillo SagrestaniOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 790 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4764 x 7233 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint Philip Neri in Glory. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652122/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRustic Scene (1660-1731 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Giovanni Camillo Sagrestanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136320/rustic-scene-1660-1731-baroque-attributed-giovanni-camillo-sagrestaniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlory of the Virgin with the Archangel Gabriel and Saints Eusebius, Roch, and Sebastian by Sebastiano Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Emperor Heraclius Carrying the Cross by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923052/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTriptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Augustine by Philippe de Champaignehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923586/saint-augustine-philippe-champaigneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Martin Kneeling in Front of an Eremitic Monk by Louis Gallochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922723/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseScenes from the Life of Saint Arianus by Johann Wolfgang Baumgartnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931887/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist and the Woman Taken in Adultery by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseModello for an Altarpiece of 'The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen, and Saint John' by Pietro Bardellinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932886/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHagar and the Angel by Francesco Maffeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923010/hagar-and-the-angel-francesco-maffeiFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin by Gaspare Dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038459/the-assumption-the-virgin-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Last Communion of Saint Louis by Ary Schefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923885/the-last-communion-saint-louis-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAscension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931785/ascension-christ-giacomo-cavedoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine by Bartolome Esteban Murillohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018153/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Predication of Saint Paul by Joseph Benoiit Suveehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923968/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license