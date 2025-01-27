Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebulldragonprayer cardvintage posterritual cardcartoonfacepatternBlue Deity from Yama's Retinue (?) Riding a Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual CardOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 907 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2030 x 2687 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEid Mubarak poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632046/eid-mubarak-poster-template-editable-designView licenseYellow Yama (?) and Consort on Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791324/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseForm of Palden Lhamo (?), Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923554/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDakini on a Gray Dog, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923255/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlessed Eid poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824321/blessed-eid-poster-templateView licenseRed Padmataka (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday card poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887661/birthday-card-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMale Deity on a Red Horse, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923931/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseVajrakumara (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816833/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseParrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931806/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseRed Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923984/red-dakini-nyingmapa-buddhist-bon-ritual-cardFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704658/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseYellow Yami (?) with Spear, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12831555/chinese-culture-poster-templateView licenseDakini on a Gray Dog, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card (18th-19th century), vintage Tibet God illustration. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229670/image-art-cartoon-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724721/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958027/image-art-pattern-skullsFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-care ritual poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860963/self-care-ritual-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962155/image-frame-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817354/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817360/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955884/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817363/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931740/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816831/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906198/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView licenseBhaisajyaguru (the Medicine Buddha) and Padmasambhava (below, centre). Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967308/image-person-medicine-artFree Image from public domain licenseGanesh Chaturthi poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500678/ganesh-chaturthi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKhusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseRetro flower poster template, minimal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406657/imageView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952421/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784777/eid-mubarak-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license