rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parvati Worshipping Shiva
Save
Edit Image
hindu godhindubhangmoongod shivaminiatures paintingshindu artworksitting around fire
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shiva's Family
Shiva's Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318300/shivas-familyFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shiva as Lord of the Dance (Nataraja)
Shiva as Lord of the Dance (Nataraja)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944322/shiva-lord-the-dance-natarajaFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Page 153: Shiva and Parvati seated with Nandi bull. Gouache drawing.
Page 153: Shiva and Parvati seated with Nandi bull. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954035/page-153-shiva-and-parvati-seated-with-nandi-bull-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985111/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266629/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958805/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985160/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A religious figure possibly Shiva being offered food and offerings by two worshippers and two angels. Gouache drawing.
A religious figure possibly Shiva being offered food and offerings by two worshippers and two angels. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954144/image-angels-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791442/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shiva enthroned with his family, Parvati and Ganesha, attended by Nandi, a lion and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1885.
Shiva enthroned with his family, Parvati and Ganesha, attended by Nandi, a lion and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1885.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967940/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791462/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shiva trampling on animal sages accompanied by deer, during Daksha's sacrifice, Parvati stands to one side. Chromolithograph.
Shiva trampling on animal sages accompanied by deer, during Daksha's sacrifice, Parvati stands to one side. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952928/image-cartoon-face-cowFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha enthroned on Mount Kailas with Nandi the bull. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha enthroned on Mount Kailas with Nandi the bull. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951171/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985047/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shiva and Parvati mounted on Nandi bull in a procession led by Brahma and Hanuman and attendants. Gouache drawing.
Shiva and Parvati mounted on Nandi bull in a procession led by Brahma and Hanuman and attendants. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954165/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496162/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875.
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951879/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875. Original public domain…
Shiva mounted on Nandi surrounded by attendants helping Parvati to mount. Chromolithograph, 1875. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265201/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha enthroned on Mount Kailas with Nandi the bull. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public…
Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha enthroned on Mount Kailas with Nandi the bull. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16128546/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Gangā and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
Gangā and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958121/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
Hinduism and Its Gods poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437029/hinduism-and-its-gods-poster-templateView license
Ganga and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
Ganga and the river Ganges falling from heaven, while Shiva waits below to stem the fall with Nandi bull, Parvati and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266609/image-hindu-gods-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Shiva with the Ganges flowing from his head and Parvati seated on a tiger skin with Ganesha, Skanda and Nandi bull…
Shiva with the Ganges flowing from his head and Parvati seated on a tiger skin with Ganesha, Skanda and Nandi bull…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951043/image-cartoon-face-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Facebook post template
Happy Easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407862/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
The holy family: Shiva with his wife Parvati and their children Ganesha and Kartikeya. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.
The holy family: Shiva with his wife Parvati and their children Ganesha and Kartikeya. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955414/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation$templatecopytextused8deqyt5 Facebook post template
Easter party invitation$templatecopytextused8deqyt5 Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407863/easter-party-invitationdollartemplatecopytextused8deqyt5-facebook-post-templateView license
Lord Shiva on his vehicle, the bull Nandi, riding along with Durga on her vehicle, a tiger. Gouache painting by an Indian…
Lord Shiva on his vehicle, the bull Nandi, riding along with Durga on her vehicle, a tiger. Gouache painting by an Indian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951614/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Cover of a Shakta Manuscript with Uma-Maheshvara
Cover of a Shakta Manuscript with Uma-Maheshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932802/cover-shakta-manuscript-with-uma-maheshvaraFree Image from public domain license