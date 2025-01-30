rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
Save
Edit Image
angelcherubsaintpublic domain religionreligionseven archangelschristianpublic domain group of seven
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
Dead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876328/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875970/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Jesus fantasy remix
Jesus fantasy remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670053/jesus-fantasy-remixView license
Bible study Instagram story template, editable text & design
Bible study Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876612/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Cupids in Two Circles (c. 1517) by Lucas van Leyden
Two Cupids in Two Circles (c. 1517) by Lucas van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990253/two-cupids-two-circles-c-1517-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting blog banner template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876326/prayer-meeting-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…
The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram story template, editable text & design
Religious faith Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876642/religious-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Allegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…
Allegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Bible study Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875971/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Venus and Cupid (1596) by Hendrick Goltzius
Venus and Cupid (1596) by Hendrick Goltzius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001533/venus-and-cupid-1596-hendrick-goltziusFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Religious faith Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875975/religious-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Bible study blog banner template, editable text & design
Bible study blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876592/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Divine presence amidst heavenly clouds
Divine presence amidst heavenly clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18153495/divine-presence-amidst-heavenly-cloudsView license
Religious faith blog banner template, editable text & design
Religious faith blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876639/religious-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours
The Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922786/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Spirituality & faith Instagram post template, editable text
Spirituality & faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795378/spirituality-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote Instagram story template
Faith quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728836/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Sacred Heart of Jesus with Saint Ignatius of Loyola and Saint Louis Gonzaga
Sacred Heart of Jesus with Saint Ignatius of Loyola and Saint Louis Gonzaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761642/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast poster template
Myths podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12939011/myths-podcast-poster-templateView license
The Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…
The Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093374/image-cloud-angel-animalFree Image from public domain license
Prayers echoes Instagram story template
Prayers echoes Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728826/prayers-echoes-instagram-story-templateView license
St. Ursula (19th century) oil painting on glass.
St. Ursula (19th century) oil painting on glass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499539/st-ursula-19th-century-oil-painting-glassFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
St. Marjeta, Slovenščina: Sv. Marjeta (1882) oil painting by Janez Potočnik.
St. Marjeta, Slovenščina: Sv. Marjeta (1882) oil painting by Janez Potočnik.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499543/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Carol, editable Instagram story template
Christmas Carol, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519472/christmas-carol-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
The Madonna with Saint Ulrich and Saint Afra [recto] (c. 1511) by Urs Graf I
The Madonna with Saint Ulrich and Saint Afra [recto] (c. 1511) by Urs Graf I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000671/the-madonna-with-saint-ulrich-and-saint-afra-recto-c-1511-urs-grafFree Image from public domain license
Angel in flower field remixed by rawpixel
Angel in flower field remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003580/angel-flower-field-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint jerome
Saint jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898537/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Facebook story template
Myths podcast Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12939102/myths-podcast-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…
Christ in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229934/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187102/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Male Genius Holding a Coat of Arms (probably 1535) by Sebald Beham
Male Genius Holding a Coat of Arms (probably 1535) by Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001090/male-genius-holding-coat-arms-probably-1535-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Online dating Instagram post template, editable text
Online dating Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11997142/online-dating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Angel with her son, vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Angel with her son, vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659278/angel-with-her-son-vintage-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license