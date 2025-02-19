Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageromeangelvictorygiuseppe cadesfacerome sculptureangel paintings public domainsculpture angelWinged Victory by Giuseppe CadesOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 379 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2481 x 7863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMyths podcast Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240332/myths-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBlessed Francis Venimbeni Celebrating Mass for souls in Purgatoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8143391/blessed-francis-venimbeni-celebrating-mass-for-souls-purgatoryFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338459/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Virgin Immaculate with the Christ Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126680/the-virgin-immaculate-with-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240339/art-culture-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8143379/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240340/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDesign for a Frieze with Two Women Flanking an Urnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329853/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240333/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChrist seated preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130170/christ-seated-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338457/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Dead Christ Mourned by Saint Mary Magdalen (recto); The Holy Family with an Attendant (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119115/image-christ-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240338/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTullia about to Ride over the Body of Her Father in Her Chariot by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246994/image-angel-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240331/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseAllegory of Painting (The Death of Leonardo da Vinci)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122926/allegory-painting-the-death-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338450/aesthetic-art-museum-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of the Princes Camillo and Francesco Borghesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491182/portrait-the-princes-camillo-and-francesco-borgheseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338463/aesthetic-art-museum-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseAlexander the Great demonstrating his trust in Philip, his physician, by drinking a medicinal draught prepared by him after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958999/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338466/aesthetic-art-museum-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoat of Arms of the Rezzonico Family, capped by a Princely Crown and Supported by Two Winged Victories by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259152/image-border-person-crownFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day offer Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240336/valentines-day-offer-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBirth of the Virgin by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975188/birth-the-virgin-giuseppe-cadesFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day offer Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240337/valentines-day-offer-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSacrifice [recto] by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019729/sacrifice-recto-giuseppe-cadesFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day offer blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240335/valentines-day-offer-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRape of Lucretia by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971059/rape-lucretia-giuseppe-cadesFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338452/art-culture-tour-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Archangels Gabriel, Michael and Raphael (recto); sketches of figures (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209239/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338461/art-culture-tour-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseThe Martyrdom of the Blessed Signoretto Alliata (ca. 1794-1796 (Baroque)) by Giuseppe Cadeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136699/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSculptor's studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13203157/sculptors-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseAllegory of Spring by Ignazio Sternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038471/allegory-spring-ignazio-sternFree Image from public domain licenseSex education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195868/sex-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGod Expelling Adam and Eve by Giuseppe Ghezzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038537/god-expelling-adam-and-eve-giuseppe-ghezziFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseDesign for a Trophy of Roman Arms by Joseph Wiltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038040/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338470/art-culture-tour-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin Adoring the Child by Circle of Mino da Fiesolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300136/virgin-adoring-the-child-circle-mino-fiesoleFree Image from public domain license