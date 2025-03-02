Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagefrancois boucherrococoboucheroil paintingdogrococo artpublic domain oil paintingdeathDeath of Meleager by Francois BoucherOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6742 x 5221 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseProject for a Cartouche: An Allegory of Minerva, Fame, History and Faith Overcoming Ignorance and Time by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038334/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCraft festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797396/craft-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCupid Wounding Psyche by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932992/cupid-wounding-psyche-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseVenus and Mercury Instructing Cupid by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933006/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseImmersive art experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788450/immersive-art-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonument to Mignard by Francois Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923605/monument-mignard-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14700132/art-exhibitionView licenseLes Confidences Pastorales by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932844/les-confidences-pastorales-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804674/daycare-instagram-post-templateView licenseShepherd's Idyll by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184747/shepherds-idyllFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721882/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Death of Saint Louis by Ary Schefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038131/the-death-saint-louis-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRinaldo and Armida (after Boucher) by Charles Nicolas Cochin II and François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311642/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737093/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Death of Leonardo da Vinci in the Arms of Francois I by Francois Guillaume Menageothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063806/interactive-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseAllegory of Autumnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140142/allegory-autumnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763653/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Oath of Brutus by Jacques Antoine Beauforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922823/the-oath-brutus-jacques-antoine-beaufortFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063802/art-gallery-events-facebook-post-templateView licenseAllegory of Lyric Poetry by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184801/allegory-lyric-poetryFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film mockup, François Boucher's Allegory of Music. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9171672/png-aesthetic-allegory-music-angelView licenseThe Artist in His Studio by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297490/the-artist-his-studio-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseAllegory of Music by François Boucher instant film frame. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191418/png-aesthetic-allegory-music-angelView licenseSaint Martin Kneeling in Front of an Eremitic Monk by Louis Gallochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922723/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAllegory of Music, angel background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159319/allegory-music-angel-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePygmalion and Galatea as Infantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8185026/pygmalion-and-galatea-infantsFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725754/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Resurrection by Jean François de Troyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931896/the-resurrection-jean-francois-troyFree Image from public domain licenseLittle angel Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616272/little-angel-facebook-post-templateView licenseWasherwomen by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184745/washerwomenFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Allegory of Music by François Boucher transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159386/png-aesthetic-allegory-music-angelView licenseSaint John the Baptist in the Wilderness in a loin cloth reclining on red drapery under a tree by a stream with his hands…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651943/image-clouds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseAllegory of Music desktop wallpaper, angel background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191419/allegory-music-desktop-wallpaper-angel-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAeneas Offering Presents to King Latinus and Asking Him for the Hand of His Daughter by Jean Baptiste Regnaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922764/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622165/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin by Jerome Martin Langloishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923673/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license