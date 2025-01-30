Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagechinese artfrescochinese frescostapestryancient chinese artavalokiteshvarabodhisattvatraditional chinese paintingAvalokiteshvara (Guanyin), the Bodhisattva of CompassionOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 461 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2628 x 6846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseCelestial Buddhas and Deities of the Eastern and Southern Dipper Constellationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseCelestial Buddhas and Deities of the Northern, Western, and Central Dipper Constellationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018137/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149271/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseWhite-Robed Guanyin by Jueji Yongzhong and Zhongfeng Mingbenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697410/white-robed-guanyin-jueji-yongzhong-and-zhongfeng-mingbenFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328523/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licensePortrait of Master Huanyu (Huan Yu Xian Sheng Xiang) by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923877/image-frame-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe bodhisattva of compassion: Avalokiteśvara or Guanyin. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969850/the-bodhisattva-compassion-avalokitesvara-guanyin-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseGuanyin the Bringer of Sons, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241331/guanyin-the-bringer-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseWhite-Robed Guanyin by Jueji Yongzhong and Zhongfeng Mingbenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697429/white-robed-guanyin-jueji-yongzhong-and-zhongfeng-mingbenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Bodhisattva Seishi, from the triptych Approach of the Amida Trinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020995/the-bodhisattva-seishi-from-the-triptych-approach-the-amida-trinityFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749714/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseSpirit of a Noble Woman (Probably Princess Pari) and Attendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932775/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960881/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Bodhisattva Kannon, from the triptych Approach of the Amida Trinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948340/the-bodhisattva-kannon-from-the-triptych-approach-the-amida-trinityFree Image from public domain licenseHand carved dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328023/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNehan: Death of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945201/nehan-death-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138190/new-year-special-poster-templateView licenseWhite-Robed Guanyin by Zhang Yuehuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691861/white-robed-guanyin-zhang-yuehuFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture building landmark of asia, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417965/architecture-building-landmark-asia-editable-design-element-setView licenseAstronomy: various apocalyptic scenes, including battles, the Royal Family looking upset [], a mob being addressed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963704/image-horse-cartoon-cowFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGuanyin, Bodhisattva of Compassion by Hu Zhanghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923987/guanyin-bodhisattva-compassion-zhangFree Image from public domain licenseYear of dragon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874405/year-dragon-poster-templateView licenseProbably Avalokitésvara (Guanyin), the Bodhisattva of Compassionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9274631/probably-avalokitesvara-guanyin-the-bodhisattva-compassionFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682622/chinese-dragon-traditional-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116440/chinese-new-year-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseDuck in Reeds by Maejima Soyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924056/duck-reeds-maejima-soyuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseXizi thinking of Home by Qi Fenghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018157/xizi-thinking-home-fengFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682745/chinese-dragon-traditional-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseDaruma by Torei Enjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923029/daruma-torei-enjiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117514/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseEleven-headed Kannon (1375 - 1425) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13745549/eleven-headed-kannon-1375-1425-anonymousFree Image from public domain license