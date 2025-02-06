Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemughal paintingmughalindian artwork public domain artvirgin marychristarmenianarmenian artindian artThe AnnunciationOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 795 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2120 x 3198 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Virgin of the Annunciation
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Aanbidding door de herders (1579) by Johann Sadeler I, Maerten de Vos, Johann Sadeler I and Filips II koning van Spanje
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Assumption of the Virgin Mary
Holy mass Instagram story template
Angel of the Annunciation
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
The angel, announcing the birth of Christ, gives a lily to the Virgin. Engraving after G. Reni. Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
The angel, announcing the birth of Christ, gives a lily to the Virgin. Etching by N. Le Mire after Dubois after F. Solimena. Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Maria met het Christuskind en engelen (1574 - 1637) by Crispijn van de Passe I, Crispijn van de Passe I and Crispijn van de…
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Triptych with Virgin and Child with Saints (center), male Donor with Saint Martin (left, inner wing), female Donor with…
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
The angel announces to the Virgin that she will give birth to Christ. Watercolour. Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
The Angel of the Annunciation by Martin Schongauer
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Wensbrief met de Annunciatie en de aanbidding door de herders (1739) by anonymous and anonymous
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Annunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
The angel, announcing the birth of Christ, comes with a sceptre to the Virgin. Tinted lithograph by N.J. Strixner, 1821… Tinted lithograph by N.J. Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The Virgin suckling the Christ Child sitting in the believer's heart, accompanied by two angels singing and playing a string…
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Annunciatie (engel Gabriël) (1563 - before 1591) by Hieronymus Wierix, Chrispijn van den Broeck and Gerard de Jode
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Triptych with Virgin and Child, Saint John the Evangelist (left wing) and Mary Magdalene (right wing) (c. 1505 - c. 1525)
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Elements from a Necklace
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
The Annunciation to the Shepherds by Boucicaut Master
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
The Annunciation: Gabriel and The Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian and Spanish
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The angel, announcing the birth of Christ, gives a lily to the Virgin. Lithograph by F. Decraene after B. Murillo. Lithograph by F. Decraene after B. Murillo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001109/image-angel-face-christFree Image from public domain license