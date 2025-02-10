Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscapejapanese hanging scrolljapanese patterns public domainjapanfacepatternpersonartAkashi from the Tale of Genji by Tosa MitsunoriOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 233 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 622 x 3199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji (17th Century). Original public domain image by Tosa Mitsuyoshi from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242804/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji (17th Century). Original public domain image by Tosa Mitsuyoshi from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660857/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbum leaf from Chapter 24 of The Tale of the Genji and accompanying calligraphy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638643/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng The "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160185/png-sticker-artView licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji (17th Century). Original public domain image by Tosa Mitsuyoshi from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160172/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTale of Genji by Mitsushige, Tosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956565/tale-genji-mitsushige-tosaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794345/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEight Views of the Xiao and Xiang River Valleys by Kanō Tan yūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931851/image-background-texture-paperFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160246/image-art-vintage-leafView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Broken Ink"-style Landscape by Kano Yasunobu and Kano Naonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924002/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView license“The Oak Tree” by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087209/the-oak-tree-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499806/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer Landscape by Okada Hankōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931381/summer-landscape-okada-hankoFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461249/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape by Yamaguchi Sekkei and Daiten Shōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931181/landscape-yamaguchi-sekkei-and-daiten-shochuFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license“A Lovely Garland” (Tamakazura), from The Tale of Genji by Tosa Mitsuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087440/lovely-garland-tamakazura-from-the-tale-genji-tosa-mitsuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseTwo women holding delicate red cages and smiling, near C; another woman with cage gathers insects from branch at LRC; large…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636907/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo men riding horseback holding longbows and arrows at L; men alongside an ox pulling a carriage LR; tree and wall at top…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636896/image-arrows-cloud-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461225/sumo-warriors-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan on horse near C, talking with a man to his PR who is walking with a small attendant; two men in white at LR; shoreline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637375/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721753/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseThe "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160208/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460423/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnsigned; strip of paper featuring images from the Tale of Genji; two women seated behind low tables at L with two other…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637195/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird and Flower by Okamoto Shūkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931197/bird-and-flower-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain license