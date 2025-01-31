Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagemexicovintage illustration public domainvintage paintingsancient cityjanuarythe twelve months of the yearmexico cityoil painting cityThe Twelve Months of the Year, January-February (Los doce meses del ano, enero-febrero) by Antonio de EspinosaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1002 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6684 x 5579 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHijri new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735397/hijri-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, March-April (Los doce meses del ano, marzo-abril) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923651/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735415/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, November-December (Los doce meses del ano, noviembre-diciembre) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922598/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735587/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, September-October (Los doce meses del ano, septiembre-octubre) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922502/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHello January Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723454/hello-january-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, July-August (Los doce meses del ano, julio-agosto) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922749/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's zodiac background, editable famous Art Nouveau artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695185/png-1869-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Twelve Months of the Year, May-June (Los doce meses del ano, mayo-junio) by Antonio de Espinosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923175/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787425/van-gogh-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFriar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126319/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998350/van-gogh-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's zodiac background, editable famous Art Nouveau artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695187/png-1869-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Adoration of the Kings with Viceroy Pedro de Castro y Figueroa, Duke of La Conquista (La adoración de los reyes con el…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's zodiac background, editable famous Art Nouveau artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641506/png-1869-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Crucifixion (La crucifixion) by Nicolas Enriquezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's zodiac background, editable famous Art Nouveau artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626623/png-1869-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Elevation of the Cross (La elevación de la cruz) by Antonio de Torreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932728/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932959/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAllegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244132/astrology-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHello January Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788202/hello-january-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Virgin Adoring the Christ Child with Two Saints (La Virgin adorando al Niño Jesús con dos santos) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932545/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseHello January Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788404/hello-january-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Francis before Pope Honorius III (San Francisco ante el Papa Honorio III) by Luis Berruecohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Francis Appearing before Pope Nicholas V, with Donors (La aparicion de san Francisco al Papa Nicolas V, con donantes)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922513/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135531/monthly-planner-twitter-template-editable-designView licenseInterior of a Gothic Cathedral by Paul Vredeman de Vrieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932843/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHoroscope poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244127/horoscope-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVirgin of Bethlehem. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16200964/image-star-christ-textureFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe month February and the sign of Pisces, represented by a fishing port by a city gate and by Christ's calling of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961761/image-cartoon-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly planner Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8122088/monthly-planner-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseNun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license