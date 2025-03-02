rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Melancholy by Tanaka Kyokichi
Save
Edit Image
melancholypostermodern paintingvintage posterpublic domain cartoonukiyo-emodern artjapanese art modern
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Mt. Fuji at Dusk from Edo Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Mt. Fuji at Dusk from Edo Bridge by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931214/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
The Wicked Thoughts of the Priest Raigō of Miidera Transform Him into a Rat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Wicked Thoughts of the Priest Raigō of Miidera Transform Him into a Rat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931616/image-face-cat-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
One Hundred Aspects of the Moon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
One Hundred Aspects of the Moon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932023/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932012/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Be strong poster template, editable text and design
Be strong poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737754/strong-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Minamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923569/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547364/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cats and Canvas by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Cats and Canvas by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932795/cats-and-canvas-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Fall of Chinchow Fort by Kobayashi Kiyochika
The Fall of Chinchow Fort by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931295/the-fall-chinchow-fort-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template, editable text & design
Art expo poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547332/art-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Lord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Lord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower design poster template
Flower design poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView license
Cool: A Geisha of the Mid-1870s Seated in a Boat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Cool: A Geisha of the Mid-1870s Seated in a Boat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932071/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tiger year poster template, editable text and design
Tiger year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737801/tiger-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shimobe Fudesuke by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Shimobe Fudesuke by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923891/shimobe-fudesuke-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970692/japanese-celebration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
I Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
I Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924020/want-abroad-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tengu Messengers Colliding in Midair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tengu Messengers Colliding in Midair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923160/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shōgo Ferry Landing by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Shōgo Ferry Landing by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931211/shogo-ferry-landing-kobayashi-kiyochikaFree Image from public domain license