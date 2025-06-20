rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save
Edit Image
indian artwork public domain artindian miniature paintingskeralaindian paintingskerala artindianragamala indian painting treesragini
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
Wooden frame with vintage ornament floral image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView license
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932777/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Questions & answers poster template, editable text and design
Questions & answers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774925/questions-answers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain license
Painter & decorate service Instagram story template, editable design
Painter & decorate service Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307761/painter-decorate-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Ascetic Princess with Snakes in a Wilderness: Asavari Ragini, from a Ragamala
Ascetic Princess with Snakes in a Wilderness: Asavari Ragini, from a Ragamala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723941/ascetic-princess-with-snakes-wilderness-asavari-ragini-from-ragamalaFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas Instagram story template, editable design
Home interior ideas Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804007/home-interior-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Desakhya Ragini, Third Wife of Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Desakhya Ragini, Third Wife of Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932771/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas Instagram story template, editable design
Home interior ideas Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306545/home-interior-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Asavari ragini(?) (1710 - 1730) by anonymous
Asavari ragini(?) (1710 - 1730) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792323/asavari-ragini-1710-1730-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817157/home-interior-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Gunakali Ragini
Gunakali Ragini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675167/gunakali-raginiFree Image from public domain license
End of season sale Instagram post template, editable design
End of season sale Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349496/end-season-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Parrot Addresses Khujasta at the Beginning of the Twelfth Night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot) by Tara 1
The Parrot Addresses Khujasta at the Beginning of the Twelfth Night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot) by Tara 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682424/image-animal-leaves-skyFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
Home interior ideas blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771344/home-interior-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Kedar Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes) by Ruknuddin
Kedar Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes) by Ruknuddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330262/image-paper-plant-moonFree Image from public domain license
Painter & decorate service Instagram post template, editable design
Painter & decorate service Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7644765/painter-decorate-service-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Desvarati Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)
Desvarati Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328748/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas Instagram post template, editable design
Home interior ideas Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629911/home-interior-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Todi Ragini, from a Ragamala Series
Todi Ragini, from a Ragamala Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720758/todi-ragini-from-ragamala-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Home interior ideas Instagram post template, editable design
Home interior ideas Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7644758/home-interior-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
King and Queen in Zenana: Sandehi Ragini, Wife of Bhairava, from the “Second Basohli Ragamala"
King and Queen in Zenana: Sandehi Ragini, Wife of Bhairava, from the “Second Basohli Ragamala"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Painter & decorate service blog banner template, editable text
Painter & decorate service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807551/painter-decorate-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nata Ragina: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes) by Mohamed (active early 18th century)
Nata Ragina: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes) by Mohamed (active early 18th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184169/image-battle-field-rajasthan-indian-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Instagram post template, editable text
Ask me Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713435/ask-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The snake, hidden in a basket of flowers, reveals himself to the Raja who has just sent away his wife, from a Tuti-nama…
The snake, hidden in a basket of flowers, reveals himself to the Raja who has just sent away his wife, from a Tuti-nama…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681790/image-flowers-animals-faceFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle poster template, editable text and design
Home & lifestyle poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493424/home-lifestyle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038661/image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Questions & answers Instagram post template, editable text
Questions & answers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713573/questions-answers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vilaval Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes)
Vilaval Ragini: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822818/vilaval-ragini-folio-from-ragamala-series-garland-musical-modesFree Image from public domain license
Questions & answers Instagram story template, editable text
Questions & answers Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774957/questions-answers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Devagandhara Ragini: An Ascetic in Retreat, from the Ragamala Series
Devagandhara Ragini: An Ascetic in Retreat, from the Ragamala Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708938/devagandhara-ragini-ascetic-retreat-from-the-ragamala-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle blog banner template, editable text
Home & lifestyle blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493425/home-lifestyle-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kanhara Ragini: Song of Inspiration to Krishna for Killing the Elephant Demon, from the Ragamala Series
Kanhara Ragini: Song of Inspiration to Krishna for Killing the Elephant Demon, from the Ragamala Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708914/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle Instagram story template, editable text
Home & lifestyle Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493423/home-lifestyle-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Vasanti Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)
Vasanti Ragini, Page from a Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Himachal Pradesh, Bilaspur)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613849/image-indian-painting-india-springFree Image from public domain license
Questions & answers blog banner template, editable text
Questions & answers blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774893/questions-answers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman Feeding Deer: Todi Ragini, from a Ragamala
Woman Feeding Deer: Todi Ragini, from a Ragamala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723914/woman-feeding-deer-todi-ragini-from-ragamalaFree Image from public domain license
Room decoration Instagram story template, editable design
Room decoration Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068231/room-decoration-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Todi Ragini, from a Ragamala Series
Todi Ragini, from a Ragamala Series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721313/todi-ragini-from-ragamala-seriesFree Image from public domain license