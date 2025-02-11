Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagealienflower drawings visual worksindian artist public domain artcurious paintingmughal patternancient indianindian paintedportuguesePortuguese ManOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 688 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4413 x 7701 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child in a Domestic Interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8247550/madonna-and-child-domestic-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseEid Mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView licensePrince Riding an Elephant. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257858/image-paper-books-personFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseA Mughal courtierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721124/mughal-courtierFree Image from public domain licenseTalk louder, Punk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819223/image-wallpaper-mobile-iphoneView licenseThe two erring cooks, dressed as maidservants, fall at the prince’s feet and beg forgiveness, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681853/image-background-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNostalgic rot, Punk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819220/image-wallpaper-mobile-iphoneView licenseA Mughal courtier holding a flower. Watercolour drawing by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966414/mughal-courtier-holding-flower-watercolour-drawing-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licensePure chaos, Punk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819126/image-wallpaper-mobile-iphoneView licenseKrishna and Radha, Page from a Dispersed Rasikapriya (Verses Celebrating Aspects of Love), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184208/image-radha-krishna-india-mughal-architectural-styleFree Image from public domain licensePunk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819125/punk-collage-template-for-mobile-wallpaper-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi, from a Mirror of Holiness (Mir’at al-quds) of Father Jerome Xavierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9716735/image-jesus-crowns-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseDon;n look, Punk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819129/image-wallpaper-mobile-iphoneView license"Asaf khan Presents Offerings (?)", Folio from a Manuscript of the Akbarnama. Folio from the Davis Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8257145/image-paper-horses-booksFree Image from public domain licensePunk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819203/punk-collage-template-for-mobile-wallpaper-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe parrot addresses Khujasta at the beginning of the forty-fourth night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681813/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331957/music-album-cover-templateView licenseThe court of the Raja of Ujjain, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Forty-sixth Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681839/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt school dropout, Punk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819210/image-wallpaper-mobile-iphoneView licenseA Mughal courtier carrying a dagger and holding a flower. Watercolour drawing by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963710/image-cartoon-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseLove is a scam, Punk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819206/image-wallpaper-mobile-iphoneView licenseThe handmaiden again pleads for the death of the prince, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Night by Laluhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682318/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licensePunk collage template for mobile wallpaper, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819216/punk-collage-template-for-mobile-wallpaper-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Parrot Addresses Khujasta at the Beginning of the Seventh Night, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682149/image-animal-leaves-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseA Courtier, Possibly Khan Alam, Holding a Spinel and a Deccan Sword by Govardhan and Abd al Rahim the Anbarin Qalamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725482/image-textures-horse-fabricsFree Image from public domain licenseMelting food border set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115485/melting-food-border-set-editable-design-elementView licensePage from the Mirror of Holiness (Mir’at al-quds) by Abd al Rahim the Anbarin Qalamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725477/image-textures-horse-bookFree Image from public domain licensePet party Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645363/pet-party-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Mughal courtier holding a green sword and a flower . Watercolour drawing by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959465/image-cartoon-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseMetal album cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287802/metal-album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Mughal courtier holding a flower. Watercolour drawing by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951932/mughal-courtier-holding-flower-watercolour-drawing-indian-artistFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417989/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe hunter offers the mother parrot to the king of Kamarupa, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Fifth Night by Basavanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682133/image-face-book-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView licenseMelancholy Courtesanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084992/melancholy-courtesanFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe husband berates his wife for purchasing gravel instead of sugar, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Eighth Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682293/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license