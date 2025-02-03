Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageangeldark paintingsdark angels public domain imagescherubdark angeldark oil paintsaint francispublic domainSaint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and AnonymousOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6552 x 4871 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080409/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Roch and the Angel by Guy Françoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932036/saint-roch-and-the-angel-guy-francoisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata by Mariano Salvador Maellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038721/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHagar and the Angel by Francesco Maffeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923010/hagar-and-the-angel-francesco-maffeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179052/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922786/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093374/image-cloud-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherub mobile wallpaper, editable purple crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080410/png-android-wallpaper-angel-angelic-childlike-beingsView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseModel for Altarpiece in St. Peter's by Simon Vouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923827/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseHagar and the Angel by Pieter Lastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923952/hagar-and-the-angel-pieter-lastmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178569/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Young Nobleman by Veneto Lombard Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9301277/portrait-young-nobleman-veneto-lombard-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178730/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072791/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePsyche by Auguste Barthélémy Glaizehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038535/psyche-auguste-barthelemy-glaizeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799105/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632587/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove cupid Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8677508/love-cupid-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseA Study for Two Angels on a Balustrade by Carlo Innocenzo Carlonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178704/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine by Bartolome Esteban Murillohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018153/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePietà by Francesco Trevisanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038372/pieta-francesco-trevisaniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseAllegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseTwo cupids flying to the left, ca. 1640 – 1650 ? by guercino (giovanni francesco barbieri)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943581/image-paper-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license