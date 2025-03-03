rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boat Courtesan at Asazuma by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan by Tsukioka Sessai
Courtesan by Tsukioka Sessai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931484/courtesan-tsukioka-sessaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Urashima Tarō Riding on a Tortoise by Kawanabe Kyōsai
Urashima Tarō Riding on a Tortoise by Kawanabe Kyōsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491910/urashima-taro-riding-tortoise-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bamboo by Obaku Taihō
Bamboo by Obaku Taihō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Settei
Beauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Settei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931329/image-face-paper-bordersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Courtesan Dressed in an Elaborate Gown Embroidered with Emblems of Good Luck by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Dressed in an Elaborate Gown Embroidered with Emblems of Good Luck by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613018/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Landscape: Ode to the Red Cliff by Nakabayashi Chikkei
Landscape: Ode to the Red Cliff by Nakabayashi Chikkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932500/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Duck in Reeds by Maejima Soyu
Duck in Reeds by Maejima Soyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924056/duck-reeds-maejima-soyuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Old Man and Woman
Old Man and Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491802/old-man-and-womanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
The Dance of the Chrysanthemum Boy by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Dance of the Chrysanthemum Boy by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931569/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Mounted Courtier Crossing the River Tamagawa at Ide by Tsukioka Sessai
Mounted Courtier Crossing the River Tamagawa at Ide by Tsukioka Sessai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Landscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigai
Landscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow, Moon and Flowers: Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama; Maples at Takao; Snow at Kiyomizudera by Genki
Snow, Moon and Flowers: Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama; Maples at Takao; Snow at Kiyomizudera by Genki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932774/image-flowers-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Birds, Mandarin Ducks, and Flowers by Okamoto Shūki
Birds, Mandarin Ducks, and Flowers by Okamoto Shūki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931726/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eel Emerging from a Creel by Nakahara Nantenbo
Eel Emerging from a Creel by Nakahara Nantenbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923030/eel-emerging-from-creel-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daruma by Torei Enji
Daruma by Torei Enji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923029/daruma-torei-enjiFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shoju
Kanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shoju
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Eggplants by Haginobō Jōen
Eggplants by Haginobō Jōen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932031/eggplants-haginobo-joenFree Image from public domain license