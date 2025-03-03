Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingBoat Courtesan at Asazuma by Kubo ShunmanOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 433 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1801 x 4993 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan by Tsukioka Sessaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931484/courtesan-tsukioka-sessaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUrashima Tarō Riding on a Tortoise by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491910/urashima-taro-riding-tortoise-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBamboo by Obaku Taihōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Setteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931329/image-face-paper-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCourtesan Dressed in an Elaborate Gown Embroidered with Emblems of Good Luck by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613018/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOtafuku by Hanabusa Itchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLandscape: Ode to the Red Cliff by Nakabayashi Chikkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932500/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDuck in Reeds by Maejima Soyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924056/duck-reeds-maejima-soyuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld Man and Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491802/old-man-and-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseThe Dance of the Chrysanthemum Boy by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931569/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeonies and Birds by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMounted Courtier Crossing the River Tamagawa at Ide by Tsukioka Sessaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922638/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow, Moon and Flowers: Cherry Blossoms at Arashiyama; Maples at Takao; Snow at Kiyomizudera by Genkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932774/image-flowers-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds, Mandarin Ducks, and Flowers by Okamoto Shūkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931726/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEel Emerging from a Creel by Nakahara Nantenbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923030/eel-emerging-from-creel-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaruma by Torei Enjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923029/daruma-torei-enjiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shojuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEggplants by Haginobō Jōenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932031/eggplants-haginobo-joenFree Image from public domain license