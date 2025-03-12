rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sita in the Forest Grove (left); Rama and Lakshmana Stricken (right), Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Save
Edit Image
ramayanaramaminiature paintingfolio ramayanaforest illustration miniaturemodern artsitaramayana painting
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
The Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018202/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable floating island design element set
Editable floating island design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546698/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView license
Hanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Hanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Birth of Bharata, Lakshmana, and Shatrughna, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Birth of Bharata, Lakshmana, and Shatrughna, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Henri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Rama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923470/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas hotel, editable blog banner template
Christmas hotel, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519561/christmas-hotel-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
Rama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933016/image-background-face-cowFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau quote Facebook story template
Henri Rousseau quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
A Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932158/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Traveling is for getting lost Instagram story template
Traveling is for getting lost Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853277/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView license
Rama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932607/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Country club Instagram post template, editable text
Country club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599254/country-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…
Rama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275725/image-arrow-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932848/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frames mockup
Editable photo frames mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15332660/editable-photo-frames-mockupView license
Rama and Lakshmana Watching Three Animal Warriors Jump a Pond, From a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama and Lakshmana Watching Three Animal Warriors Jump a Pond, From a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949014/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hermitage of Valmiki, Folio from the "Nadaun" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Hermitage of Valmiki, Folio from the "Nadaun" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932786/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Art podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938211/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Episodes in the Panchavati Forest, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Episodes in the Panchavati Forest, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Famous quote Matisse Instagram story template
Famous quote Matisse Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853310/famous-quote-matisse-instagram-story-templateView license
Lakshmana Meets with Tara, Sugriva, and Hanuman in the Palace of Kishkandha, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Lakshmana Meets with Tara, Sugriva, and Hanuman in the Palace of Kishkandha, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932157/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
Watercolor deer in forest, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView license
A Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manohar
A Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manohar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Colorful forest and wild animals paper craft editable remix
Colorful forest and wild animals paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616813/colorful-forest-and-wild-animals-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Valmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Valmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Enchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable design
Enchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana
Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931939/rama-sita-and-lakshmana-folio-from-ramayanaFree Image from public domain license
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596993/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Swooning of Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
The Swooning of Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018064/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Drums shop Instagram post template, editable text
Drums shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
King Parikshit Hunting, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
King Parikshit Hunting, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932050/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license