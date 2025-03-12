Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageramayanaramaminiature paintingfolio ramayanaforest illustration miniaturemodern artsitaramayana paintingSita in the Forest Grove (left); Rama and Lakshmana Stricken (right), Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 820 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7564 x 5166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018202/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546698/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseHanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBirth of Bharata, Lakshmana, and Shatrughna, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001473/henri-rousseau-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923470/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas hotel, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519561/christmas-hotel-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseRama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933016/image-background-face-cowFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14605929/henri-rousseau-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932158/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling is for getting lost Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853277/traveling-for-getting-lost-instagram-story-templateView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932607/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCountry club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599254/country-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275725/image-arrow-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932848/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frames mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15332660/editable-photo-frames-mockupView licenseRama and Lakshmana Watching Three Animal Warriors Jump a Pond, From a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949014/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHermitage of Valmiki, Folio from the "Nadaun" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932786/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938211/art-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEpisodes in the Panchavati Forest, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamous quote Matisse Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14853310/famous-quote-matisse-instagram-story-templateView licenseLakshmana Meets with Tara, Sugriva, and Hanuman in the Palace of Kishkandha, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932157/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseA Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manoharhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful forest and wild animals paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616813/colorful-forest-and-wild-animals-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseValmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted forest unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664956/enchanted-forest-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRama, Sita, and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931939/rama-sita-and-lakshmana-folio-from-ramayanaFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596993/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Swooning of Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018064/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseDrums shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing Parikshit Hunting, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932050/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license