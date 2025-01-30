Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingscomputer screencomputerlampillustrationvintage illustrationspublic domain oil paintingwoman faceFigures Seated Around a Lamp by Jean Alexandre Joseph FalguiereOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 850 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6778 x 4803 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseDiana and Callisto by Francois Le Moynehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923996/diana-and-callisto-francois-moyneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAethra Showing her Son Theseus the Place Where his Father had Hidden his Arms by Nicolas Guy Brenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923036/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseHagar and the Angel by Francesco Maffeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923010/hagar-and-the-angel-francesco-maffeiFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Toilette of Venus by Benedetto Gennarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923948/the-toilette-venus-benedetto-gennariFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseView at La Ferte-Saint-Aubin, near Orleans by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924138/image-dog-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHoly Family with Saint Francis by Giorgio Vasarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018131/holy-family-with-saint-francis-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseSaint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta by Domenichino Zampierihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922747/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790405/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe 10th of August, 1792 by Baron Francois Pascal Simon Gerardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018200/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785731/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseDaruma by Hakuin Ekakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299119/daruma-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseWhen Day's Work Is Done by Henry Peach Robinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800922/when-days-work-done-henry-peach-robinsonFree Image from public domain licenseASMR video blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051646/asmr-video-blog-banner-templateView licenseView of Windsor Castle by Edward Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923461/view-windsor-castle-edward-moranFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Seated Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14274593/portrait-seated-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life by Severin Roesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924111/still-life-severin-roesenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Skanderborg from Edelsborgmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730863/view-skanderborg-from-edelsborgmarkFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211743/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseGroup portrait of an Unidentified Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249374/group-portrait-unidentified-familyFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night desktop wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059076/starry-night-desktop-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Mother and Daughter by Pierre Eugène Fixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14274193/portrait-mother-and-daughter-pierre-eugene-fixonFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license11.11.2022 – Vizita Președintei Parlamentului European, Roberta Metsolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655287/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licensePortrait of a young woman wearing a floral bonnet, seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273916/portrait-young-woman-wearing-floral-bonnet-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorld War I: a ward in a hospital ship. Oil painting by Godfrey Jervis Gordon ("Jan Gordon"), 1917.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955210/image-person-art-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView licenseGroup portrait of twelve members of the Circle of Eynard-Lullin by Jean Gabriel Eynardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272178/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license