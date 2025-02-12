rawpixel
Picture Book of Selected Insects, vol. II by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
colored cover. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Picture Book of Selected Insects by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Picture Book of Selected Insects: Brocade cover by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
An Arrangement of Valerian (Ominaeshi) and Chinese Bell Flowers (Kikyo) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Poet Sojo Henjo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Enjoying the Cool in a Garden by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
The Hour of the Ox (1 A.M.–3 A.M.) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Woman Making a Flower Arrangement. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Kimono Instagram post template
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Shells Under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Appearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
