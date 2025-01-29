Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawajapanjapanese teatea cupjapanese womanteajapanese women drinking artworkjapan teaAppearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3436 x 5276 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3436 x 5276 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAppearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429321/image-cartoon-book-faceView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAppearing Again: Naniwaya Okita, from the series “Renowned Beauties Likened to the Six Immortal Poets" ("Komei bijin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945976/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOkita of the Naniwa-ya Tea-house by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185903/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNaniwaya Teahouse Waitress Okita. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655860/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965018/japanese-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTomimoto Toyohina, Takashimaya Ohisa, and Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627363/tomimoto-toyohina-takashimaya-ohisa-and-naniwaya-okita-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437884/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView licenseOkita of the Naniwaya Teahouse by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612700/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNaniwaya Okita by Utamaro Kitagawa (1753-1806), a print of a traditional Japanese woman serving in a teahouse, carrying a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426268/free-illustration-image-tea-japan-utamaro-kitagawaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licensePreparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923438/preparing-raw-fish-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseŌtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseNaniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010456/naniwaya-okita-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900118/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Waitress Okita of the Naniwaya by Katsukawa Shunchôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946759/the-waitress-okita-the-naniwaya-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseLovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea making poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119549/tea-making-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePicture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932767/picture-the-middle-class-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064788/japanese-garden-facebook-post-templateView licenseNaniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612612/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesans Parodying Kanzan and Jittoku by Kinpūsha Toyomarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185974/image-utamaro-kitagawa-chinese-pattern-courtesanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482637/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesans Imitating a Court Procession by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330016/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956885/ceremonial-grade-matcha-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNiwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931253/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain license