Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraijapanese samuraiukiyo-e samuraiarrowswordtsukioka yoshitoshiukiyo-ejapanese samurai public domainThe Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2541 x 1911 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2541 x 1911 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMaebara Ikkaku Holding a Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922911/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMusashibō Benkei Battling with Young Ushiwaka on Gojō Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEarth: Akashi Gidayu Races to Kyoto during the Battle of Amagasaki by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924075/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSahyōenosuke Minamoto no Yoritomo Attacking an Enemy on Horseback by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932045/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHashiba Chikuzen no Kami Hideyoshi Cutting a Melon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924019/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseA Chronicle of the Subjugation of Kagoshima: Battle around Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Pupils of Uji Joetsu Practicing Fencing by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923949/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663351/samurai-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923569/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseMashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663425/samurai-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBoyasha Sonjijō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309776/boyasha-sonjijo-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseKnight battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663841/knight-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKojō Sōjisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287986/kojo-sojisen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseDragon fight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663844/dragon-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Battle of the Lower Toba at Fushimi in Yamashiro Province by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931239/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915384/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseKimura Shigenari Overcoming Attackers by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931308/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHoribe Yahei Minamoto Kanemaru by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923999/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Death of Murata Sansuke by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931316/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMiyoshiya Shunzan and Iwami Jūtarō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932755/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654954/japan-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTakagi Umanosuke and the Ghost of a Woman by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932064/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe War at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931231/the-war-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license