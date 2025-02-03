Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageangelsimon vouetarchangelcherubs artangels public domainpublic domain cherubpublic domain oil paintingangel oil paintingModel for Altarpiece in St. Peter's by Simon VouetOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 786 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6957 x 4559 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6957 x 4559 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseDead Christ with Lamenting Angels by Antonio del Castillo y Saavedrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933004/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAngel in flower field remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003580/angel-flower-field-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirginia da Vezzo, the Artist's Wife, as the Magdalen by Simon Vouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018190/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid fairy field surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ours. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093374/image-cloud-angel-animalFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSaint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseThe Reunion of Cupid and Psyche by Jean Pierre Saint Ourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922786/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHagar and the Angel by Pieter Lastmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923952/hagar-and-the-angel-pieter-lastmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRest on the Flight into Egypt by Charles Poërsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695533/rest-the-flight-into-egypt-charles-poersonFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSaint Roch and the Angel by Guy Françoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932036/saint-roch-and-the-angel-guy-francoisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseSeven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Study for Two Angels on a Balustrade by Carlo Innocenzo Carlonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799105/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAngel Carrying a Cypress (Angel portando un cipres) by Juan Correahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924045/image-cloud-face-handsFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's day package, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114003/valentines-day-package-editable-poster-templateView licenseNun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632587/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLamentation by Michel Dorigny and Simon Vouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286710/lamentation-michel-dorigny-and-simon-vouetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080409/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072791/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory on the Faculties of the Soul by Claude Mellan and Simon Vouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286752/allegory-the-faculties-the-soul-claude-mellan-and-simon-vouetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178704/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseHagar and the Angel by Francesco Maffeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923010/hagar-and-the-angel-francesco-maffeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178730/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseScrapbookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8233799/scrapbookFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799082/png-adult-cartoon-cherubsView licensePietà by Francesco Trevisanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038372/pieta-francesco-trevisaniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licensePsyche by Auguste Barthélémy Glaizehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038535/psyche-auguste-barthelemy-glaizeFree Image from public domain license