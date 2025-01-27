Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnaradha krishnakrishna paintingframe vintageradharainframevintage womanKrishna and Radha Strolling in the RainOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2244 x 3284 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2244 x 3284 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPositive quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272357/positive-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRadha Rejecting Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922603/radha-rejecting-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup, Laundry by Edouard Manet remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772194/antique-picture-frame-mockup-laundry-edouard-manet-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCouple in the rain background, nature art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055779/couple-the-rain-background-nature-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCouple in the rain art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055780/couple-the-rain-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCouple in the rain computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055782/couple-the-rain-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup element, Laundry by Edouard Manet remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771043/png-antique-art-frameView licenseKrishna Serenading Radhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037997/krishna-serenading-radhaFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman holding umbrella, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617190/png-aesthetic-apparel-artworkView licenseThe Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStarry night and Paris Street Rainy Day, famous paintings remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7607624/starry-night-and-paris-street-rainy-day-famous-paintings-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup element, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712994/png-antique-art-frameView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBronze picture frame mockup, Edgar Degas' The Dance Class remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730892/bronze-picture-frame-mockup-edgar-degas-the-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRadha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licenseKrishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licenseHindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038661/image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, Edward Penfield’s famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7594504/png-aesthetic-apparel-art-remixView licenseRadha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540490/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseAlbum of Paintings and Calligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932465/album-paintings-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseCompanion Persuading Radha as Krishna Flutes, Folio from the "Lambagraon" Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931802/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseCalligraphic Panel with Moral Exhortations from 'Album of Paintings and Calligraphy'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932205/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseTodi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932172/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license