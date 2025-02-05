Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshiyoshitoshiukiyo-evintagefashionillustrationcartoonfaceEnlightenment of the Courtesan Jigokudayu by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1841 x 2698 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseShume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNamakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923569/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseImamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseTōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMasaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924058/cascading-water-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseI Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924020/want-abroad-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseSunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924050/sunrise-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276706/spring-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586336/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586331/spring-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license