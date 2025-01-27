Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageshivalord krishnaminiature paintingfrescominiaturepuranalord shivafresco paintingGopis Clinging to Krishna by Master at the Court of MandiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 733 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1871 x 3061 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1871 x 3061 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDeity figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8361551/deity-figureFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseHindu deities blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseDiwali Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539018/diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReligious giving quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseGod quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728971/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView license