Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagetapestryrajaranjitcartoonfacepersonartwatercolourRaja Shamsher Sen of Mandi (r. 1727-1781) and Raja Ranjit Sen of Suket (r. 1762-1791)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 862 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2576 x 3586 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRaja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharaja Kesari Singh (Kesava Sen, 1574-1604)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932885/maharaja-kesari-singh-kesava-sen-1574-1604Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseRaja Sidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932788/raja-sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaja Shiv Singh and Prince Ram Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932177/raja-shiv-singh-and-prince-ram-singhFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727) Dressed as Shivahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932926/sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727-dressed-shivaFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDispleased Heroine (Kalahantarita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931794/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaja Dip Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931187/raja-dip-singhFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSidh Sen (Reigned 1684-1727)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018014/sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseWomen Picnic and Bathe in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038017/women-picnic-and-bathe-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIndependent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseKrishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932162/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseExpectant Heroine (Vasasajja), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932358/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBabhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931638/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715504/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license