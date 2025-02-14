Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagehindukeyhindu tapestryrajasthani artflowers patron vintage animal illustrationscamelbhopalihold head highBhopali Ragini, Fifth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 797 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1725 x 2598 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarShri Durga goddess poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700425/shri-durga-goddess-poster-templateView licenseVishnu and Lakshmi seated on a lotus being attended by Garuda, Hanuman and female attendants, and hailed by elephants.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968839/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDurga puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818054/durga-puja-poster-templateView licenseDemons Fighting Over an Animal Limbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085137/demons-fighting-over-animal-limbFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildflower pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211479/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseThe god Brahma being worshipped by a woman with an attendant. 