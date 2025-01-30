Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageancient chinachinatraditional chinese paintingchinese public domainchinese painting scrollancient chinese architecturechinese treecomputer hardwarePortrait of Master Huanyu (Huan Yu Xian Sheng Xiang) by Zhang HongOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4085 x 5947 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVisit China blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023193/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePaintings of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932640/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959937/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933105/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704169/visit-china-poster-template-and-designView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933049/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608530/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933108/image-plant-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829046/china-travel-blog-banner-templateView licenseAvalokiteshvara (Guanyin), the Bodhisattva of Compassionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923508/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCelestial Buddhas and Deities of the Eastern and Southern Dipper Constellationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChina holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728540/china-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDaruma by Torei Enjihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923029/daruma-torei-enjiFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947567/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933051/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505372/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCelestial Buddhas and Deities of the Northern, Western, and Central Dipper Constellationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018137/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911178/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePaintings of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933045/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922328/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933048/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese flag mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962428/editable-chinese-flag-mockupView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933043/image-background-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573008/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933106/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTemple of heaven blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573161/temple-heaven-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePaintings of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933107/image-plant-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615069/visit-china-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePainting of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933046/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573070/beijing-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseOld Trees by a Cold Waterfall by Wen Zhengminghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932591/old-trees-cold-waterfall-wen-zhengmingFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959947/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Imperial Bodyguard Zhanyinbaohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491808/portrait-the-imperial-bodyguard-zhanyinbaoFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828410/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licensePeking, Pechili province, China: a magic lantern show. Photograph by John Thomson, 1869.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994562/photo-image-person-clothing-roadFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12567382/chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGroup portrait of an Unidentified Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249374/group-portrait-unidentified-familyFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102127/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Scholar-Musicians in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947861/two-scholar-musicians-landscapeFree Image from public domain license