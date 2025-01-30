rawpixel
Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Ishikawa Goemon and Bando Mitsugoro III as Mashiba Hisayoshi in a Lightning Storm from the Play…
Traditional Japanese sport Instagram post template
Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Soga no Goro and Bando Mitsugoro III as Kobayashi no Asahina in a Soga Play by Utagawa Kunisada
Sumo wrestling Instagram post template
The Actor Asao Gakujūrō I (previously Yūjirō I) as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Japanese food doodle element, editable design set
The Kabuki Actor Nakamura Utaemon III (Shikan) as Ishikawa Goemon by Shunkōsai Hokushū
Japanese food doodle element, editable design set
Ichikawa Danjuro VII as I no Hayata by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese food doodle element, editable design set
The Kiyomizurō Restaurant: The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Kiyomizu Seigen by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
Sumo warriors poster template
Actors Ichikawa Danjūrō V as Akushichibei Kagekiyo, Ichikawa Danjūrō VI as Hanakawado Sukeroku, and Ichikawa Kodanji IV as…
Editable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remix
Ishikawa goemon ichidai banashi sawamura gennosuke ichikawa danjūrō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Ni Brigade, First Group; Ryogoku Bridge: Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Yokoyama no Yosaburo by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa…
Japanese food doodle element, editable design set
Ebiya Restaurant: Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
The Salve Vendor: Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Toraya Tōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō as Kajiwara Genta Kageki by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
Actors Bando Mitsugoro and Iwai Hanshiro by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Traditional Japanese sport Instagram post template, editable text
Ichikawa Danjūrō, Iwai Hanshirō, Bandō Mitsugorō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Grim reaper fantasy remix, editable design
Actors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…
Grim hell fantasy remix, editable design
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Akamatsu Manyū Ume no Shirahata by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
2024 Olympics poster template
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Summer games poster template
Bandō Mitsugorō no satsuma nokami tadanori. Original from the Library of Congress.
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Bandō mitsugorō to bandō minosuke. Original from the Library of Congress.
3D editable Japanese martial art man remix
Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
