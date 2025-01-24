Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddha paintings public domainbuddhist patternsancient astrologybuddhist templefacepatternpersonchurchA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist ManuscriptOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1109 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1966 x 2128 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseA Buddha with a Pancharaksha Goddess, Folio from a Pancharaksha (The Five Protective Charms)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038106/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseNagarjuna (left), Buton Rinpoche (right), Folio from a Dharani (Protective or Empowering Spells)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseManjushri (top), Folio from a Paramartha Namasangiti (Absolute Truth of the Singing Together of the Name)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463348/buddhist-holy-day-poster-templateView licenseBhaisajyaguru (the Medicine Buddha) and Padmasambhava (below, centre). Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967308/image-person-medicine-artFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseUnpurified Nothingness, Folio from a Shatasahasrika Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom in 100,000 Verses)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe medicine Buddha. Gouache.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956426/the-medicine-buddha-gouacheFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461120/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaraswati sitting on a lotus with her elephant fish. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970203/saraswati-sitting-lotus-with-her-elephant-fish-coloured-lithographFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631138/buddhas-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePainted Banner (Thangka) of Bodhisattva Maitreya Surrounded by his Retinuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945782/painted-banner-thangka-bodhisattva-maitreya-surrounded-his-retinueFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631874/buddhas-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseVishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964449/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale Deity on a Red Horse, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923931/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741009/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseTen Classes of Jain Cosmological Deities Identified by Their Crown Ornaments, Folio from a Laghu-Samgrahanisutra ('Short'…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038673/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran Ceremony blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460808/songkran-ceremony-blog-banner-templateView licenseMocking of Christ by Master of Cardinal Bourbonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266746/mocking-christ-master-cardinal-bourbonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseThe bodhisattva of compassion: Avalokiteśvara or Guanyin. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969850/the-bodhisattva-compassion-avalokitesvara-guanyin-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140230/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseBuddha with Bodhisattvas Padmapani and Vajrapanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234561/buddha-with-bodhisattvas-padmapani-and-vajrapaniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631103/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG A Buddhist gold spirituality representation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13848329/png-buddhist-gold-spirituality-representationView licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762250/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962830/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePeace within Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716237/peace-within-instagram-post-templateView licenseDharanisamgraha (Compilation of Protective or Empowering Spells) manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037805/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460876/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseShiva Bearing the Descent of the Ganges River, folio from a Hindi manuscript by the saint Narayanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037763/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseGold buddha statue temple representation spirituality.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12966285/photo-image-face-person-artView licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762247/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseFive Transcendental Buddhashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037984/five-transcendental-buddhasFree Image from public domain license