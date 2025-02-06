rawpixel
Spring and Autumn Landscapes by Kano Shinsho
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
bald, white-robed monk with mischievous smile in tree with birds near upper left; at lower right, a man wearing dark…
Japanese travel agency poster template
Side view of carp swimming upward, fins forward, tail thrust forward; part of body cut off from view. Original from the…
Be unique blog banner template
Flock of white and grey cranes against gold ground standing and preening. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Be unique Instagram post template
Flock of white and grey cranes, some with red at eyes and forehead, against a gold background; cranes stand, preen, and…
Be unique Facebook story template
Three men, one with a knotty cane, stand under a tree near a rock conversing and gesturing. Original from the Minneapolis…
Be unique poster template
Roosters or hens with chicks on each panel; R panel shows a hen bent over with two chicks at her side; hen is displaying…
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Landscape by Watanabe Shikō
Japanese garden poster template
Robe
Perfume ad Instagram post template
tall, rolling mountains in background with a few trees; rounded cliff at bottom with grove of trees and small pavilion near…
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
small human figure at center with red shirt and pointed hat riding a horse at center; leafless willow trees at ULC and along…
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
young woman wearing black kimono with red under layer exposed; looking down towards PL; standing near branches of white…
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
Flat gold bridge at right; stylized brown waves on water; water wheel at left; weeping willows at ULC and LRC. Original from…
Buddhist center poster template
Flat gold bridge at left; stylized brown waves on water; two large weeping willow trees at left and right. Original from the…
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
Egrets in Willow [left of the pair Egrets in Plum and Willow]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Egrets in Plum [right of the pair Egrets in Plum and Willow]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Spring festival flyer template, editable text
Noh Robe (Nuihaku) with Butterflies, Chrysanthemums, Maple Leaves, and Miscanthus Grass
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Six-panel folding screen; on L a girl and child are opening up a screen of a landscape, the girl is holding the right edge…
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Lying in Wait by Ogasawara Issai
Spring festival editable poster template
two peaked buildings at L among treetops; distant building has a human figure at the verandah; buildings surrounded by dense…
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Autumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
