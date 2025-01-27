Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterastrology public domaindragonvintage dragondragon cc0ancient asian paintingstapestryvintageMale Deity on a Red Horse, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual CardOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1690 x 2294 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseRed Padmataka (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSatanism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443173/satanism-poster-templateView licenseVajrakumara (?) and Consort, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Lunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874399/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseDakini on a Gray Dog, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923255/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443634/demonology-course-poster-templateView licenseYellow Yama (?) and Consort on Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDragon year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787347/dragon-year-poster-templateView licenseRed Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923984/red-dakini-nyingmapa-buddhist-bon-ritual-cardFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14580477/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseBlue Deity from Yama's Retinue (?) Riding a Bull, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923341/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYear of dragon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874405/year-dragon-poster-templateView licenseForm of Palden Lhamo (?), Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923554/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseParrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931806/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003112/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe bodhisattva of compassion: Avalokiteśvara or Guanyin. Gouache painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969850/the-bodhisattva-compassion-avalokitesvara-guanyin-gouache-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseYellow Yami (?) with Spear, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952271/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118396/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView licenseYama, Buddhist god of death, with the head of a buffalo bedecked with skulls and flames, stands on a bull crushing a man…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962155/image-frame-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118371/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView licenseEnthroned and Crowned Buddha Holding Lotuses, King of the Buddha Suit, Playing Card from a Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037999/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723323/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight Yogis, Number Eight of the Ishana Suit, Playing Card from a 32-Suit Dashavatara (Ten Avatars) Ganjifa Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038354/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Lunar New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117505/happy-lunar-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseYama holding the wheel of life. Distemper painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955320/yama-holding-the-wheel-life-distemper-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960881/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseKrishna and Rukmini as Groom and Bride in a Celestial Chariot Driven by Ganeshahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924000/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year dragon remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794246/chinese-new-year-dragon-remixView licenseBuddhist Deva Katenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931306/buddhist-deva-katenFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787827/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseAttributes of rDo-rje Grags-mo brGyal (Dorje Dragmogyel) in a "rgyan tshogs" banner. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952910/image-background-horse-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003490/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951730/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license