Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraijapanese warriorukiyo-e warriortsukioka yoshitoshi samuraitsukiokatsukioka yoshitoshisamurai art printjapanese public domainThe Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1840 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMatsumoto Ai Using Judo to Drive Away Four Would-be Rapists by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChild Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922782/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseHakamadare Yasusuke and Kidōmaru Fighting with Magic by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931264/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseMusashibō Benkei Battling with Young Ushiwaka on Gojō Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMinamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseOda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931229/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHashiba Chikuzen no Kami Hideyoshi Cutting a Melon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924019/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn Indecorous Courtship by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923798/indecorous-courtship-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTaira no Koremori Slashing at a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923456/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKarukaya Dōshin Refusing to Recognize Ishidōmaru by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931503/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915384/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe Suicide of Two Foreign Clerks by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931296/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeki Magohachi in Smoke and Rifle Fire by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924018/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923825/the-battle-uji-bridge-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932012/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Loyal Wife Koto Recognizes Her Long-Lost Husband as a Rickshaw Driver by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923496/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseToki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924057/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license