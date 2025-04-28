rawpixel
Lahula Ragaputra, Son of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Art exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Editable Coquette paper note design element set
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Editable vintage notepaper iPhone wallpaper
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Brand poster template, editable text & design
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save the date poster template
Kamala Ragaputra, Son of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Live love travel Instagram story template
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Brand Instagram post template, editable text
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kanhra Ragini, Third Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save the date Facebook post template
Sorathi Ragini, Wife of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Aesthetic torn paper flower png, editable collage
Kedara Ragini, Fifth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Brand blog banner template, editable text
Kakubha Ragini, Third Wife of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save the date, Instagram post template, editable design
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Editable vintage framed notepaper background
Desavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Wedding photoshoot Instagram post template, editable text
Madhu Ragaputra, Third Son of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
