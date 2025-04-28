Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageragaragamalavintage garlandwedding design framesframepublic domain paintingpaper craftcartoonLahula Ragaputra, Son of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 859 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2356 x 3292 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt exhibition frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589615/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseGauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037937/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette paper note design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598349/editable-coquette-paper-note-design-element-setView licenseVaradi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932906/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516257/editable-vintage-notepaper-iphone-wallpaperView licenseVasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrand poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10977945/brand-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower frame element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276246/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13231392/save-the-date-poster-templateView licenseKamala Ragaputra, Son of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932233/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237685/png-beige-collage-element-customizableView licenseTodi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932172/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseGauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932919/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899165/brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037761/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanhra Ragini, Third Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286990/image-animal-face-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987298/save-the-date-facebook-post-templateView licenseSorathi Ragini, Wife of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932066/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic torn paper flower png, editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158523/aesthetic-torn-paper-flower-png-editable-collageView licenseKedara Ragini, Fifth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018007/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrand blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900472/brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKakubha Ragini, Third Wife of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037765/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002335/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932285/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage framed notepaper backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516008/editable-vintage-framed-notepaper-backgroundView licenseDesavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932900/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563933/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseHindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037924/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540490/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseHindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photoshoot Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597407/wedding-photoshoot-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadhu Ragaputra, Third Son of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932772/image-background-face-borderFree Image from public domain license