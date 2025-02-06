rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Holy Family (La Sagrada Familia) by Nicolas Rodriguez Juarez
Save
Edit Image
familyfamily portraitsholyholy familyholy family artpainting art facesagrada familiavintage illustration angel
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist (La sagrada familia con San Juan Bautista) by Unidentified artist
The Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist (La sagrada familia con San Juan Bautista) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932551/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template, editable text and design
Easter Sunday concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527865/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template, editable text
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527869/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert Instagram story template, editable text
Easter Sunday concert Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527864/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert Instagram post template, editable text
Easter Sunday concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11564091/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478387/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Crucifixion (La crucifixion) by Nicolas Enriquez
The Crucifixion (La crucifixion) by Nicolas Enriquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayers Instagram story template, editable text
Prayers Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478391/prayers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Friar’s Badge with the Nativity (Medallón de fraile con la Natividad) by José de Páez
Friar’s Badge with the Nativity (Medallón de fraile con la Natividad) by José de Páez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932818/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayers blog banner template, editable text
Prayers blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478388/prayers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Prayers Instagram post template, editable text
Prayers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557125/prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
6. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino Girl (6. De espanol y morisca, albina) by Miguel Cabrera. Original public domain image…
6. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino Girl (6. De espanol y morisca, albina) by Miguel Cabrera. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126518/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor angel design element set
Editable watercolor angel design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210297/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView license
6. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino Girl (6. De español y morisca, albina) by Miguel Cabrera
6. From Spaniard and Morisca, Albino Girl (6. De español y morisca, albina) by Miguel Cabrera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932962/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914281/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Nicolás Enríquez
The Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Nicolás Enríquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor angel design element set
Editable watercolor angel design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15209996/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView license
Friar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…
Friar's Badge with the Nativity (Medallon de fraile con la Natividad) by Jose de Paez. Original public domain image from Los…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126319/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor angel design element set
Editable watercolor angel design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210600/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView license
The Miracles of Saint Salvador of Horta (Milagros del beato Salvador de Horta) by Juan Rodriguez Juarez
The Miracles of Saint Salvador of Horta (Milagros del beato Salvador de Horta) by Juan Rodriguez Juarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923453/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellano
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Saint John of Nepomuk (San Juan Nepomuceno) by Jose de Paez
Saint John of Nepomuk (San Juan Nepomuceno) by Jose de Paez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922788/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
The Visitation and the Birth of Saint John the Baptist (La visitación y el nacimiento de san Juan Bautista) by Nicolás…
The Visitation and the Birth of Saint John the Baptist (La visitación y el nacimiento de san Juan Bautista) by Nicolás…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932543/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView license
Christ of Ixmiquilpan or "Senor de Santa Teresa" (Cristo de Ixmiquilpan o "Senor de Santa Teresa") by Jose de Paez
Christ of Ixmiquilpan or "Senor de Santa Teresa" (Cristo de Ixmiquilpan o "Senor de Santa Teresa") by Jose de Paez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018244/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday poster template
Palm Sunday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460104/palm-sunday-poster-templateView license
The Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Pedro Ramírez el Mozo
The Marriage of the Virgin (Desposorios de la Virgen) by Pedro Ramírez el Mozo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932972/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Francis before Pope Honorius III (San Francisco ante el Papa Honorio III) by Luis Berrueco
Saint Francis before Pope Honorius III (San Francisco ante el Papa Honorio III) by Luis Berrueco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Holy Family with the Infant St. John by Correggio
Holy Family with the Infant St. John by Correggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932622/holy-family-with-the-infant-st-john-correggioFree Image from public domain license