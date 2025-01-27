Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhabuddha paintings public domainbuddhismbuddhisttextilepublic domain religiouspublic domain religious artworkbuddha paintingBuddha Shakyamuni and Narrative ScenesOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5281 x 7557 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120454/buddhist-center-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737522/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120693/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718363/editable-buddhism-note-paper-remix-design-community-remixView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038676/buddha-shakyamuni-and-the-eighteen-arhatsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licensePrevious Birth Stories of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018115/previous-birth-stories-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121584/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Life of Milarepa (1040-1123)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018133/the-life-milarepa-1040-1123Free Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMandala of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741656/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932528/sakyasri-and-the-lostsawa-trophuFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631701/buddhism-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Jina Buddha Ratnasambhavahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923027/the-jina-buddha-ratnasambhavaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463348/buddhist-holy-day-poster-templateView licenseShakyamuni with the Thirty-Five Buddhas of the Confession of Sins and the Eighteen Arhatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038370/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363353/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGenealogical Paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816000/buddhist-holy-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018022/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630496/buddhas-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Guardian Generals of the Directions (Lokapalas) Dhritarashtra (East) [top] and Virudhaka (South) [bottom]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038498/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907293/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923469/arhat-chudapanthaka-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseMahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931677/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assemblyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922604/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhadgayoginihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038062/khadgayoginiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931171/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932647/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452322/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaiva Shrines in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931587/shaiva-shrines-landscapeFree Image from public domain license