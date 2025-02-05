rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Maharana Sangram Singh II (reigned 1710-34) Hunting Tigers
Save
Edit Image
tapestrytree paintingmaharana sangram singhframegreen tapestrypublic domain paintingtiger illustrationold paper
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Maharana Bhim Singh of Udaipur (reigned 1778-1828) Dresses for the Teej (Swing) Festival by Chokha
Maharana Bhim Singh of Udaipur (reigned 1778-1828) Dresses for the Teej (Swing) Festival by Chokha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931192/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Maharana Sangram Singh of Mewar and Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh of Amber and Jaipur, Folio from the Amber Album by Kriparam
Maharana Sangram Singh of Mewar and Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh of Amber and Jaipur, Folio from the Amber Album by Kriparam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932730/image-face-borders-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Maharana Amar Singh II or Sangram Singh Hunting Wild Boar, Rajasthan, Udaipur
Maharana Amar Singh II or Sangram Singh Hunting Wild Boar, Rajasthan, Udaipur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183773/image-udaipur-singh-wild-westernFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Balarama with his Consort Revati
Balarama with his Consort Revati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933019/balarama-with-his-consort-revatiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183468/editable-alphonse-mucha-illustration-design-element-setView license
Maharana Sangram Singh II (r. 1710–34) Worshipping a Linga Under a Banyan Tree
Maharana Sangram Singh II (r. 1710–34) Worshipping a Linga Under a Banyan Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723748/maharana-sangram-singh-r-1710-34-worshipping-linga-under-banyan-treeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10390351/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView license
A Hunter Attending to Kenneled Dogs
A Hunter Attending to Kenneled Dogs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251846/hunter-attending-kenneled-dogsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Maharana Amar Singh II Is Shown Two Silver Elephants
Maharana Amar Singh II Is Shown Two Silver Elephants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099841/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Ruïne van de hoeve van Le Caillou (1815 - 1825) by anonymous
Ruïne van de hoeve van Le Caillou (1815 - 1825) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782867/ruine-van-hoeve-van-caillou-1815-1825-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751377/japanese-pine-tree-border-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maharana Sangram Singh Hunting Wild Boar, Western India, Rajasthan, Udaipur
Maharana Sangram Singh Hunting Wild Boar, Western India, Rajasthan, Udaipur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184159/image-indian-painting-village-huntFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Kasteel en dorp (1875 - 1903) by Jan de Haan, Emrik and Binger and anonymous
Kasteel en dorp (1875 - 1903) by Jan de Haan, Emrik and Binger and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738497/kasteel-dorp-1875-1903-jan-haan-emrik-and-binger-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196993/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView license
Gezicht op Eisenach (1846 - 1913) by anonymous and Gustav Täubert
Gezicht op Eisenach (1846 - 1913) by anonymous and Gustav Täubert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13775326/gezicht-eisenach-1846-1913-anonymous-and-gustav-taubertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711089/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView license
"The Poacher's Progress:" Poachers Scuffling with the Constables in the Skittle Ground
"The Poacher's Progress:" Poachers Scuffling with the Constables in the Skittle Ground
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552851/image-person-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Biological zoo Instagram post template, editable text
Biological zoo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972944/biological-zoo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Heidelberger Schloss von der Hirschgasse
Heidelberger Schloss von der Hirschgasse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250796/heidelberger-schloss-von-der-hirschgasseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568350/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
The State House, Boston, U.S. by William England
The State House, Boston, U.S. by William England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258005/the-state-house-boston-us-william-englandFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Amoy, Fukien province, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1870/1871.
Amoy, Fukien province, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1870/1871.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002469/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Facebook story template
Chinese new year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
The Month of Jyaishtha (May-June), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Jyaishtha (May-June), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932498/image-face-person-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
View of Pollen Street. From the album: Views of the Thames Gold Fields; American Photographic Company (1869-1876) by…
View of Pollen Street. From the album: Views of the Thames Gold Fields; American Photographic Company (1869-1876) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028037/image-paper-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457312/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Criccieth, Tyn-y grisiau Terrace by Francis Bedford
Criccieth, Tyn-y grisiau Terrace by Francis Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250298/criccieth-tyn-y-grisiau-terrace-francis-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457283/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
High Street, Dunedin, 1862. From the album: Early Dunedin, Meluish - Burton - Muir & Moodie (1862) by William Meluish and…
High Street, Dunedin, 1862. From the album: Early Dunedin, Meluish - Burton - Muir & Moodie (1862) by William Meluish and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028753/image-horse-person-skyFree Image from public domain license