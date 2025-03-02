Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetsukioka yoshitoshiline drawingjapanese line drawingjapanesewomanline artline drawings cc0line artworkSketch of a Woman with a Battledore by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1073 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4063 x 4544 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSketch of a Woman with a Battledore by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932967/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePreparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932105/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePreparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931925/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSketch with Detail of Fūdō Threatening Yūten with his Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932115/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable expo convention banner mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView licensePreparatory Drawing for Illustrations of Melodramas and Parody by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932104/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePreparatory Drawing for a Book Illustration by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932106/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licensePreparatory Drawing for a Book Illustration by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319619/preparatory-drawing-for-book-illustration-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licensePreparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931934/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseWoman monoline with flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517939/woman-monoline-with-flower-backgroundView licensePreparatory Drawings for Prints of Beauties by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319638/preparatory-drawings-for-prints-beauties-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePreparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932117/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman monoline with flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517628/woman-monoline-with-flower-backgroundView licensePreparatory Drawing for a Book Illustration by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9279537/preparatory-drawing-for-book-illustration-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparatory Drawing for Illustrations of Melodramas and Parody by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319668/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYou're beautiful Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000805/youre-beautiful-instagram-post-templateView licensePreparatory Sketches for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319703/preparatory-sketches-for-illustrations-melodramas-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView licenseFigure studies for an illustrated book by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi and Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319647/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseMan with Umbrella and Purse by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi and Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319714/man-with-umbrella-and-purse-tsukioka-yoshitoshi-and-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486633/pregnancy-clinic-instagram-post-templateView licenseChōgai by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309777/chogai-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194278/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Tale of a Butterfly Dreamer: Humorous Island Amusements, vols. 1 & 2 by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923869/image-butterfly-face-paperFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy tips Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486646/pregnancy-tips-instagram-post-templateView licensePreparatory Drawing for an Illustration of the Book: Mirror of Famous Japanese Generals by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319636/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseChūjōhime by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931184/chujohime-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932118/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license