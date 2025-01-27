Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebovine cc0calligraphysoutheast asian decorative paintingcartoonanimalfacepatternpersonScene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 850 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4005 x 5654 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNight gallery museum poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseMyths & stories poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseRed envelope Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116233/red-envelope-instagram-post-templateView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the taste of asia blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437872/discover-the-taste-asia-blog-banner-templateView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseKrishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932166/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEasy quiche recipes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437900/easy-quiche-recipes-blog-banner-templateView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031833/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042581/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117491/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen desktop wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041076/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseKrishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932162/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen desktop wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042587/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseThe Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932367/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBike rental Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428015/bike-rental-facebook-post-templateView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCat shelter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117941/cat-shelter-blog-banner-templateView licenseProcession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna and Balarama Conversing, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018020/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037630/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown aesthetic oriental backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518361/brown-aesthetic-oriental-backgroundView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseSudama Offers a Garland to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038067/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license