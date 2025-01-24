Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagepurple floral framesvintage picturespeony flower paintingtapestryjapanese flowerspurple vintage print public domainukiyo-eflower paintingPeonies and Birds by Okamoto ShukiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 979 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5526 x 4506 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5526 x 4506 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds, Mandarin Ducks, and Flowers by Okamoto Shūkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931726/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower Cart. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638571/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licensePeacocks and Peonieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491907/peacocks-and-peoniesFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510723/thank-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932094/pair-pheasants-and-blossoming-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseThank you blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510722/thank-you-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Man and Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491802/old-man-and-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926771/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950522/moon-pine-and-maple-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseLandscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624453/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBirds in a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707964/birds-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licensea variety of images and studies of branches, flowers, foliage, birds, butterflies and other insects, as well as aquatic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652220/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese hanging scroll depicting a painting of a chrysanthemum behind a pink peony; two calligraphy stamps in red located…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423792/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseTemple in Autumn Rain by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932135/temple-autumn-rain-shibata-zeshinFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765098/gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUrashima Tarō Riding on a Tortoise by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491910/urashima-taro-riding-tortoise-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765198/gold-picture-frame-mockup-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring Dance Scene by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706364/spring-dance-scene-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510735/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn View of Arashiyama, Kyoto by Hanabusa Itchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932820/image-frame-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseRed Amidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691376/red-amidaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970871/vintage-cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSnow on Cypress with Full Moon by Suzuki Kiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932813/snow-cypress-with-full-moon-suzuki-kiitsuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036190/vintage-cosmetics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePictures of Flowers and Birds by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924049/pictures-flowers-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBeauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Setteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931329/image-face-paper-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese peonies in basket (20th century) vintage painting by Shōzan. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642602/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBirds and Flowers by Sesshu Toyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9685412/birds-and-flowers-sesshu-toyoFree Image from public domain license