Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebrutusancient history paintingpublic domain oil paintingpublic domain city of parispublic domain tarquinpariseuropean cities art paintings1770 1828Brutus Listening to the Ambassadors from the Tarquins (?) by Louis LafitteOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7053 x 4893 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe Oath of Brutus by Jacques Antoine Beauforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922823/the-oath-brutus-jacques-antoine-beaufortFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640622/europe-day-poster-templateView licenseLucretia recounts to her family and friends her rape by Tarquin, and requests vengeance. Engraving by S.F. Ravenet after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017631/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEurope Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639295/europe-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Death of Saint Louis by Ary Schefferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038131/the-death-saint-louis-ary-schefferFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057633/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDeath of Meleager by Francois Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923463/death-meleager-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526825/paris-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Death of Virginia by Guillaume Guillon Lethierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923876/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057636/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Studio of Jacques-Louis David by Léon Mathieu Cochereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931623/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060632/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJan Steen Sends his Son to the Streets to Exchange Paintings for Beer and Wine (1828) by Ignatius Josephus Van Regemorterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743840/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseShakespeare quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823958/shakespeare-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Suicide of Lucretia by Boucicaut Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260814/the-suicide-lucretia-boucicaut-masterFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921063/modern-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of a Harbor in Schiedam by Adam Pynackerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038653/view-harbor-schiedam-adam-pynackerFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921060/virtual-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape with Armed Men by Salvator Rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038414/landscape-with-armed-men-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057339/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Departure of Dido and Aeneas for the Hunt by Jean Bernard Restouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923625/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Mona Lisa desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057342/manhattan-bridge-mona-lisa-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAchilles Discovered Among the Daughters of Lycomedes by Jean Lemairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932426/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526824/paris-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAlbertus Magnus expounding his doctrines of physical science in the streets of Paris ca. 1245. Oil painting by Ernest Board.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960063/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526829/paris-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDeath of Caesar: Caesar is carried out of the Senate where he had been assassinated by a group of senatorial conspirators…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021352/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFood travel guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899727/food-travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAeneas Offering Presents to King Latinus and Asking Him for the Hand of His Daughter by Jean Baptiste Regnaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922764/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791954/fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Predication of Saint Paul by Joseph Benoiit Suveehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923968/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Young Musicians by Antoine Le Nainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933113/three-young-musicians-antoine-nainFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Rouen Cathedral, Sunrise painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713227/png-art-blank-space-british-1802-1828View licenseA Street Scene with Knife Grinder and Elegant Couple by Jacob Duckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932881/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538105/paris-travel-instagram-post-templateView licensePlague in an Ancient City by Michael Sweerts Brussels 1618 1664 active Italy and Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923893/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427793/paris-travel-poster-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Charles André Vanloohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038639/the-adoration-the-magi-charles-andre-vanlooFree Image from public domain license